Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vesta : Hires Shabab Muhaddes to Lead Expansion Into Asia Pacific Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 07:01pm EST

Payments veteran joins from Visa to helm the company’s new Singapore office as general manager

Vesta, a pioneer in guaranteed payments and fraud detection, is making a concerted push into the Asia Pacific region with a new office in Singapore. Payments industry leader Shabab Muhaddes, formerly of Visa and Mastercard, has been tapped to spearhead the expansion efforts as Vesta’s Asia Pacific general manager.

As growth in card-not-present transactions continues to accelerate across the region, fraud management poses a unique challenge for organizations. Despite the growth of fraud – including account takeovers, transaction fraud, e-skimming and brute force attacks driven by professional crime rings — most organizations are still reliant on reactive strategies, using manual safeguards and low-tech models with high operating costs to manage these events, resulting in lost revenue and poor consumer experiences.

“Asia Pacific is a dynamic and diverse region, and its eclectic mix of economies and rapid growth has created an immediate need for our guaranteed fraud protection and payment solutions,” said Ron Hynes, CEO of Vesta. “We also understand that forging strong partnerships will be key to our success, and Shabab’s deep knowledge of the global payments ecosystem and track record of collaboration across markets in the region is unsurpassed. He understands the nuances of conducting business at the local level and knows how to build and grow partnerships across markets to create value for all parties involved.”

Muhaddes, who has more than a decade of experience building relationships across the region, brings to his role key local and global insights from the financial services, fintech and payments ecosystems. Muhaddes was previously Visa’s head of digital partnerships and ventures for APAC. In his more than five years with the company, he drove notable growth in the region through an emphasis on developing deeper partnership opportunities across his focus markets. Prior to Visa, he spent eight years with Mastercard in a range of roles focused on building strategic alliances to drive growth in emerging markets and product strategy development. Throughout his payments industry career, Muhaddes has demonstrated a strong ability to create win-win value propositions that serve companies, their partners and their customers in high-growth Asia Pacific markets.

“Vesta is a global company that, for over 20 years, has provided real-time automated machine learning technology to organizations seeking to effectively detect and prevent fraud, maximize revenue, reduce costs and deliver a seamless customer experience. I look forward to bringing these same tangible, positive impacts to organizations and consumers across the Asia Pacific region,” said Muhaddes. “Having worked with Ron at Mastercard, I have complete confidence in the vision and leadership behind Vesta, and our successful expansion into Asia Pacific through the new Singapore hub.”

More information about Vesta and its suite of fraud prevention and approval enhancement solutions can be found at www.trustvesta.com, and information about career opportunities is at trustvesta.com/company/about-us.

About Vesta

Vesta is a leader in guaranteed fraud protection and commerce payment solutions that help issuers, acquirers, processors, gateways, telcos, merchants and wallets to optimize revenue without the fear of fraud. Founded in 1995, Vesta pioneered fully guaranteed card-not-present payment transactions. The company has achieved its leadership position through cutting-edge data science and machine learning capabilities that deliver unparalleled accuracy to fraud detection around the world. Today, Vesta guarantees more than $15 billion in transactions annually. Vesta’s secure payment solutions, backed by a zero-fraud-liability guarantee, enable merchants to grow revenue by delivering frictionless transactions that maximize acceptance and enhance the customer experience while eliminating the fear of fraud. For more information, visit www.trustvesta.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:42pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : 2 Colombian students, 2 Mexicans slain in Puebla state
AQ
07:42pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS (SPR) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Application Deadline Pending
GL
07:39pMenendez, Schumer, Brown Demand Secretaries Mnuchin And Pompeo Use Authority Congress Granted Them In 2017 and Executive Orders To Immediately Impose New Sanctions On Russia For Reported Ongoing Efforts To Interfere in U.S. 2020 Election
PU
07:39pNEXA RESOURCES S A : Peru Tender Offer Results
PU
07:37pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES FLUOR CORPORATION (FLR) INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Investigation Into Possible Securities Fraud Ongoing
GL
07:34pCyber incident cost estimates and the importance of building resilience
PU
07:34pSALMAT : 2020 Half Year Report - Appendix 4D
PU
07:34pMODEL N : Your Six Step Operating Guide to Revenue Execution
PU
07:34pSALMAT : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement
PU
07:34pSALMAT : 2020 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up
2GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
3United Airlines suspends 2020 guidance on coronavirus uncertainty
4MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Says Coronavirus May Trim 1Q, 2020 Revenue Growth
5DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC. : Douglas Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group