Vesta Included Within The Dow Jones Sustainability Index

09/19/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ("VESTA" or the "Company") (BMV: Vesta), one of the leading pure-play industrial real estate companies in Mexico, announced today that the Company has been included within the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index ("DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance") for the 2019-2020 period. Vesta is one of five real estate companies to be recognized for excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance; a reflection of Vesta's strong commitment to global best practices.

"We take great pride in our inclusion within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as further affirmation of Vesta's unwavering commitment to best practice ESG initiatives," said Vesta's Chief Executive Officer, Lorenzo Dominique Berho. He continued, "Sustainability has been an important factor in Vesta's success, supporting our clients and suppliers' competitive advantage while reducing the environmental impact of our developments and operations to benefit both our tenants and the communities in which we operate. As part of our overall corporate culture, Vesta is focused on ensuring its employees are engaged and motivated to deliver exceptional levels of quality and customer service, and to develop innovative building initiatives based on the highest international sustainable construction standards."

The DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance Index is designed to measure best-in-class companies listed on the stock exchange in Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru from members of the S&P MILA Pacific Alliance Composite that fulfill certain sustainability criteria including environmental, social and corporate governance performance better than the majority of their peers within a given industry.

About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of June 30, 2019, Vesta owned 182 properties located in modern industrial parks in 14 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 29.3 million ft² (2.72 million m²). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesta-included-within-the-dow-jones-sustainability-index-300922163.html

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.


© PRNewswire 2019
