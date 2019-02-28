Vestas expands 4 MW platform to unlock sites with extreme weather conditions

News release from Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Aarhus, 28 February 2019

As part of its efforts to offer innovative solutions to meet customer needs, Vestas is introducing the V136-4.2 MW Extreme Climate wind turbine. This new variant of the powerful and proven 4 MW platform offers maximum energy production in low to medium wind speeds, while being designed to handle extreme weather conditions that have previously been challenging to exploit.

The V136-4.2 MW Extreme Climate is being introduced at the 2019 Japan Wind Expo to highlight the turbine’s specific suitability for many project sites exposed to severe climate in Japan and Asia. The new variant is also applicable for other markets with similar conditions around the world, such as Southern China, Caribbean and UK, for both onshore and offshore sites.

Building directly on the popular V136-4.2 MW turbine, the Extreme Climate variant features design optimisations that include a re-enforced blade and a strengthened hub. The new variant is capable of withstanding extreme wind speeds of 53 m/s (exceeding IEC class I extreme wind speed), and extreme wind gusts of up to 74-78 m/s. The variant is also designed to withstand above-average frequency events and intensity of lightning strikes associated with Typhoons, such as those seen in Japan.

The V136-4.2 MW Extreme Climate is also highly suitable for areas with low grid capacity, thanks to Vestas’ state-of-the-art full-scale converter that offers advanced active and reactive power capabilities.

“With the introduction of V136-4.2 MW Extreme Climate, Vestas is connecting our proven technology with customised solutions to help customers unlock low to medium wind sites with high turbulence”, said Thomas Korzeniewski, Vestas’ Vice President of Product Strategy. “The larger rotor delivers improved energy production, with the strength and versatility necessary to handle extreme wind gusts and high turbulence”.

“Vestas’ global experience and wide range of industry-leading offerings mean we can offer customised sustainable energy solutions to meet the needs of specific markets like Japan”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “We are building on the reliability of Vestas’ 4MW platform to broaden its applicability for diverse and challenging wind and weather conditions”.

Ready to meet extreme climate conditions and market requirements, the V136-4.2 MW Extreme Climate leverages Vestas’ wide range of turbine options and solutions, including site-specific tower solutions such as Large Diameter Steel Towers, transportation solutions for challenging sites, full type certificate for global applicability, as well as project specific solutions such as Vestas Cold Climate Solutions and High Wind Operation (HWO).

Since its introduction in 2010, the Vestas 4 MW platform has built a powerful legacy where ongoing innovations have resulted in up to a 56 percent increase in energy production. Vestas’ comprehensive testing program combined with over 7,000 turbines or 23 GW installed in 44 countries worldwide means the platform has proven its worth under highly diverse conditions.

Serial production is expected by mid-2021 and delivery later that year.

