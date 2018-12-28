Vestas expands footprint in Western Australia with EPC order and passes 1 GW of orders in Australia in 2018

News release from Vestas Asia Pacific

Singapore, 28 December 2018





Vestas’ orders in Australia in 2018 have passed 1 GW today after the signing of a 184 MW engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Warradarge Wind Farm. The 1 GW of orders is Vestas’ highest in one year since installing the country’s first commercial-sized wind farm 25 years ago. The project announced today also marks an expansion of Vestas’ footprint in Western Australia, increasing the company’s total installed capacity in the state to 561 MW.



Located near Eneabba in mid-west Western Australia, the Warradarge Wind Farm project will feature 51 V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode with hub heights of 84 meters to maximise performance in the site's specific wind conditions.

The order is placed by Bright Energy Investments, a joint venture between Western Australian electricity generator and retailer Synergy, global infrastructure investment fund DIF and Australian industry superannuation fund Cbus.

“We are extremely pleased to work with Bright Energy Investments on this project. It has extraordinary wind conditions and will make an important contribution to powering Western Australia with competitive renewable energy”, said Asia Pacific President Clive Turton. “After the Warradarge Wind Farm comes online, Vestas will have an installed base of 561 MW in Western Australia, expanding our service footprint and capability to support future projects in the state.”

“The high calibre of the parties involved in Bright Energy Investments and Vestas’ world-class experience will ensure that the Warradarge Wind Farm is delivered smoothly and on-schedule,” said Tom Frood, General Manager Bight Energy Investments. “Synergy has a strong history in Western Australian solar and wind assets, and is committed to increasing its renewable energy portfolio, and Vestas’ rich industry expertise and proven track record will ensure that the first power generation is on track for 2020”.

Upon completion, Vestas will commence an up to 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the lifetime of the project. With a yield-based availability guarantee, covering both turbines and balance of plant assets, Vestas will provide Synergy with long-term business case certainty. Commercial operations at Warradarge Wind Farm are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2020.



For more information, please contact:

Rebecca Zhang

rezwe@vestas.com

Tel: +61 472842499

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.





For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images .

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

Attachment