Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vestas receives 105 MW order in Sweden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 03:12pm CET

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe
Hamburg, 28 December

Vestas has received a 105 MW order from Fred. Olsen Renewables for the Högalind project in Sweden.

The order includes 25 V150-4.2 MW turbines as well as a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service contract.

“This order undelines how Vestas’ can offer state-of-the-art technology and leverage our extensive experience across the value chain to strengthen our market leading position in Sweden. We look forward to working with Fred. Olsen Renewables on the execution phase of the project “says Christer Baden Hansen, Vestas Head of Sales Nordics

Deliveries are expected to begin in second quarter of 2019, while commissioning is planned for third quarter of 2019.

For more information, please contact:
Kresten Ørnbjerg
Tel: +45 52 26 12 81
Email: kroch@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and
 unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

 

Attachment

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:08pVertical Computer Systems Provides A Solution To The Overwhelming Public Demand For Secure Private Communication Through Its Secure Direct Peer-To-Peer Capability Of The Ploinks Secure Personal Capsule
PR
04:07pTESLA : appoints two new board members to comply with SEC settlement
AQ
04:07pGlobal Variable Data Printing Market 2018-2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio
BU
04:06pBLUE HILLS BANCORP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pGlobal Sugarcane Harvester Market 2018-2022 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years| Technavio
BU
04:05pBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) BTG PLC
PU
04:05pMURRAY INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
04:02pThe rights issue was subscribed for at 17.4 percent
AQ
04:02pTesla names Larry Ellison, Walgreens executive to board
RE
04:01pOil prices steady near 18-month lows ahead of New Year
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
2NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
3VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
4VMWARE, INC. : VMware Announces Per Share Dividend Amount and Payment Date for Previously Announced One-Time S..
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.