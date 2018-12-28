Vestas receives 122 MW order in USA

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology

Portland, 28 December 2018

With reference to Vestas Wind Systems A/S’ company announcement No. 22/2016 of 17 June 2016, Vestas has received a 122 MW order from MidAmerican Energy Company, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, for the Wind XI project in Iowa.

The order includes supply and commissioning of V110-2.0 MW turbines as well as a ten-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019 while commissioning is planned for fourth quarter of 2019.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

For more information, please contact:

Chante Condit-Pottol, Communications

Specialist, Media & External Relations

Mail: CHCPO@vestas.com

Tel: +1 (503) 708-6668

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images .

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

Attachment