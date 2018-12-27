Log in
Vestas receives 22 MW order of 60 percent PTC qualifying turbine components in USA

12/27/2018 | 04:08pm CET

 

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology
Portland, 27 December 2018

Vestas has received a 22 MW order of 4 MW platform compatible turbine components that qualify for the 60 percent PTC value from an undisclosed customer.

These components will enable future wind energy projects that complete construction by the end of 2022. 

The long-term PTC phasedown terms set in the PATH act, passed by Congress in 2015, made the wind industry the first energy industry to agree to permanent tax reform and have resulted billions of dollars in wind energy investment in the U.S., including expansions in domestic manufacturing and supply chain, construction, transportation, tax revenue to local communities, and the addition of tens of thousands of jobs across the wind value chain. 

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

For more information, please contact:
Chante Condit-Pottol, Communications
Specialist, Media & External Relations
Mail:  CHCPO@vestas.com
Tel:      +1 (503) 708-6668

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
