Vestas receives 29 MW repower order from Denmark's first energy auction

12/28/2018 | 03:31pm CET

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe
Hamburg, 28 December

Vestas has received a 29 MW repowering order from the Danish utility company NRGi Renewables A/S for the Tagmark wind park in Thisted Municipality in northwestern Jutland, Denmark. The repowering project is derived from Denmark’s first energy-neutral auction held in November 2018.

The site currently consists of six V66-1.75 MW turbines, which will be replaced by eight V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode that will more than double the annual energy production due to more efficient turbines. The project thus underlines Denmark’s large repowering potential from replacing older turbines with new and more efficient variants.

“Our strong partnership with Vestas on this project has enabled us to deliver the most competitive bid in Denmark’s first energy-neutral auction, which marks a significant milestone in Denmark’s green transition as it highlights that renewable energy projects are soon possible without any state subsidies,” says Jakob Bundgaard, CEO of NRGi Renewables A/S

The project is firmly rooted in the community, as the local owners of the current turbines will be part owners of the new project and 20 percent of the new wind park will be sold in shares to nearest neighbours.

To partner with NRGI on this repowering project, which is derived from Denmark’s first energy-neutral auction, highlights onshore wind energy offers the lowest cost of energy and Denmark’s repowering potential. Denmark continues to be an important market for Vestas and the strong local commitment to this project underlines wind energy’s benefits for both our climate and the community”, says Christer Baden Hansen, Vestas Head of Sales Nordics

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

For more information, please contact:
Kresten Ørnbjerg
Tel: +45 52 26 12 81
Email: kroch@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
