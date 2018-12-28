Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vestas receives 32 MW wind park extension order in Italy and passes 12 GW in global order intake for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 04:44pm CET

News release from Vestas Mediterranean
Madrid, 28 December 2018

Vestas has signed a 32 MW contract for the extension of the Ulassai wind park in Italy that takes Vestas’ global order intake in 2018 to 12,014 MW, clearly passing 2017’s record order intake of 11,176 MW. The 2018 order intake is based on announced orders in all four quarters of 2018 as well as unannounced orders in the first three quarters of the year. Unannounced MW of orders received in the fourth quarter of 2018 will be disclosed in the annual report in February 2019.  

The order is placed by Sardeolica S.r.L. and includes the supply and installation of nine V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode, adding to the 48 V80-2.0 MW turbines already installed on the site. To accommodate the site’s specific wind conditions and maximise energy production, six of the new turbines will have a hub height of 91.5m whilst the other three will be 116.5m.

With this new contract, the long-term partnership between Vestas and Sardeolica continues to evolve and now, totals 128 MW of wind projects in Italy.

“This is Vestas’ first contract outside the auctions systems in Italy and therefore showcases, once again, the competitiveness and efficiency of wind energy. Since 2012, when the country held its first auction, Vestas has achieved more than 1 GW in order intake derived from auction-wins in Italy. In this regard, this new contract represents a great step on the country’s transition towards renewable energy and we are so proud to be part of this milestone,” says Rainer Karan, General Manager of Vestas Mediterranean Eastern Cluster.  

Turbine delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2019 whilst commissioning is expected by the third quarter of the same year.

Since installing its first turbine in Italy in 1991, Vestas has led the country’s wind industry with more than 4 GW capacity installed, being the main contributor to the expansion of wind energy in Italy with a 40 percent market share.

For more information, please contact:
Irene Rodríguez Álvarez
Marketing Manager Vestas Mediterranean
Tel.: +34 91 362 81 13
Email: IRRAL@vestas.com  

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

Attachment

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:35pTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:32pGlobal Woodworking Machines Market 2018-2022| Adoption of loT to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
05:31pFISKARS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 28.12.2018
AQ
05:31pOVARO KIINTEISTÖSIJOITUS OYJ : Share repurchase 28.12.2018
AQ
05:31pOLVI : Share repurchase 28.12.2018
GL
05:28pGlobal Mobile Advertising Market 2018-2022|Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
BU
05:28pGlobal Slit Lamps Market 2018-2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio
BU
05:26pGlobal Threat Intelligence Security Market 2018-2022 | 19% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
05:25pNORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:21pGlobal Hair Masks Market 2018-2022 | Growing Adoption of Products with Organic Compounds to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
2APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
3VMWARE, INC. : VMware Announces Per Share Dividend Amount and Payment Date for Previously Announced One-Time S..
4VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.