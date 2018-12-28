Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vestas receives 88 MW order in Poland from recent auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 02:17pm CET

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe
Hamburg, 28 December

Vestas has received an 88 MW order from the Polish state utility PGE for the 22 MW Karnice II and 66 MW Starza Rybice projects that were amongst the winning wind projects at the Polish energy auction held in November 2018.

The two projects will feature 10 V110-2.2 MW and 33 V100-2.0 MW respectively as well as a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service contract including the VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution.

“We are pleased that Poland is back as an onshore wind market with the recent energy neutral auction being dominated by wind projects at very competitive prices. The auction win underlines Vestas’ ability to deliver clean, low-cost wind energy that will ensure many economic benefits to the local community”, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

Deliveries are expected to begin in third quarter of 2019, while commissioning is planned for fourth quarter of 2019.

For more information, please contact:
Kresten Ørnbjerg
Tel: +45 52 26 12 81
Email: kroch@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

 

Attachment

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:27pNEL ASA : Receives purchase order for two additional fueling stations in Norway
AQ
02:26p63 MOONS TECHNOLOGIES : NSEL files criminal case against Maharashtra govt
AQ
02:26pCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Former Sinochem general manager Cai Xiyou jailed for 12 years for corruption
AQ
02:22pOil prices slip toward 18-month lows ahead of New Year
RE
02:22pTECOGEN INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:22pFlux Continues Sales Ramp of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Forklifts and Airport Ground Support Equipment; Closes Initial Round of Private Placement
GL
02:20pEVRAZ : Amendment of transshipment agreement with nakhodka trade sea port
AQ
02:20pHOCHTIEF secures major contract for part of the new suburban railway trunk route Munich
AQ
02:20pSALINI IMPREGILO : S.p.A. - Publication of Information Document regarding the sale operation by The Lane Construction Corporation of Plants & Paving Division
AQ
02:20pCHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : Sinomach - CAMC Engineering continues Ethiopian project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
2VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
3NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations
5UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.