Vestas wins 99 MW EPC order in Ukraine

12/28/2018 | 01:45pm CET

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe
Hamburg, 28 December

Vestas has received a 99 MW Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) order from DTEK Renewables for the Orlovka wind project in the Zaporizhia region, Ukraine.

The order includes 4 MW platform turbines delivered in 3.8 MW Power Optimised Mode as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2019, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“With this order, Vestas reinforces its leading role in Ukraine’s renewable energy market and continues to support the country’s renewable ambitions. We are pleased to be awarded yet another order from DTEK, Ukraine’s largest energy company“, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

For more information, please contact:
Kresten Ørnbjerg
Tel: +45 52 26 12 81
Email: kroch@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

