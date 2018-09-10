Vested : Appoints Financial Services Communications Veteran to Lead U.S. Professional Services Division

Former Finn Partners Financial Services Practice Lead, Amber Roberts, joins Vested as CEO of its professional services business in the U.S.

Vested, an integrated communications firm focused on the future of finance, today announced it has further strengthened its senior leadership team by appointing Amber Roberts as chief executive officer of its professional services operation in the United States.

In her role, Roberts will focus on expanding the firm’s programs and services, new business development, and staff leadership. Reporting into Vested Group President Binna Kim, she will work alongside U.K. CEO Elspeth Rothwell, hired in January, to jointly coordinate and maximize the growth of Vested’s service offering across both regions.

In addition to its professional services business, Vested also operates Vested Ventures, its investment practice; VestedIQ, a tech platform; and plans for further expansion into new business lines in the coming 12-18 months. Vested continues to lean into its deep expertise in financial services and marketing/communications to deliver well-diversified, multi-faceted consulting that transcends the conventional, service-based approach of other agencies.

Roberts, who most recently led the financial services practice group of Finn Partners, brings to the agency extensive experience leading strategic, financial and crisis communications initiatives and integrated public relations programs for buy- and sell-side financial services companies and organizations that serve the financial industry. She specializes in fully integrated communications campaigns that drive business results and are sustainable and scalable in today’s dynamic regulatory and competitive environment.

“I’m so excited to have such a fearless leader, successful woman, financial services expert, and entrepreneur join our leadership team. Amber will be a key part of our growth as our teams continue to deliver the ideas and actions that create value for our clients,” said co-founder and president Binna Kim. “Her experience working on both high-stakes companies within banking, private equity, asset management and insurance as well as creative consumer campaigns will prove invaluable as we enter into the next chapter of our expansion.”

Added Roberts: “Vested is an example of an ambitious agency that balances big thinking with efficient, methodical execution. Its people share a deep understanding of the financial services industry and a true commitment to hard work and client service excellence, and I’m thrilled to join them.”

Roberts opened the New York office of LANE PR in 2008 and grew the agency’s east coast presence and client base until its acquisition by FINN in 2016. She has worked with a range of financial services industry companies including D.A. Davidson Companies, Reed Smith Financial Industry Group, Regions Bank, Swander Pace Capital, Thoma Bravo, LLC and Washington Federal Bank.

Vested, which has earned more than 30 awards and recognitions since its founding in 2015, established its investment fund, Vested Ventures, in 2017 and opened its U.K. office earlier this year. In 2017, Vested was ranked in the top ten fastest-growing agencies in the world, according to data from Holmes Report.

About Vested

Vested is an integrated communications firm that is at the front of the rapidly evolving financial sector. The agency’s approach merges deep financial expertise with creativity and an obsessive commitment to creating value for clients through ideas and action.

The agency, which has offices in New York and London, is a founding member of the Global Fintech PR Network and operates an investment group, Vested Ventures. Learn more at www.fullyvested.com, or via Twitter or LinkedIn.

