Vested : Appoints Financial Services Communications Veteran to Lead U.S. Professional Services Division

Vested,
an integrated communications firm focused on the future of finance,
today announced it has further strengthened its senior leadership team
by appointing Amber Roberts as chief executive officer of its
professional services operation in the United States.
In her role, Roberts will focus on expanding the firm’s programs and
services, new business development, and staff leadership. Reporting into
Vested Group President Binna Kim, she will work alongside U.K. CEO
Elspeth Rothwell, hired in January, to jointly coordinate and maximize
the growth of Vested’s service offering across both regions.
In addition to its professional services business, Vested also operates
Vested Ventures, its investment practice; VestedIQ, a tech platform; and
plans for further expansion into new business lines in the coming 12-18
months. Vested continues to lean into its deep expertise in financial
services and marketing/communications to deliver well-diversified,
multi-faceted consulting that transcends the conventional, service-based
approach of other agencies.
Roberts, who most recently led the financial services practice group of
Finn Partners, brings to the agency extensive experience leading
strategic, financial and crisis communications initiatives and
integrated public relations programs for buy- and sell-side financial
services companies and organizations that serve the financial industry.
She specializes in fully integrated communications campaigns that drive
business results and are sustainable and scalable in today’s dynamic
regulatory and competitive environment.
“I’m so excited to have such a fearless leader, successful woman,
financial services expert, and entrepreneur join our leadership team.
Amber will be a key part of our growth as our teams continue to deliver
the ideas and actions that create value for our clients,” said
co-founder and president Binna Kim. “Her experience working on both
high-stakes companies within banking, private equity, asset management
and insurance as well as creative consumer campaigns will prove
invaluable as we enter into the next chapter of our expansion.”
Added Roberts: “Vested is an example of an ambitious agency that
balances big thinking with efficient, methodical execution. Its people
share a deep understanding of the financial services industry and a true
commitment to hard work and client service excellence, and I’m thrilled
to join them.”
Roberts opened the New York office of LANE PR in 2008 and grew the
agency’s east coast presence and client base until its acquisition by
FINN in 2016. She has worked with a range of financial services industry
companies including D.A. Davidson Companies, Reed Smith Financial
Industry Group, Regions Bank, Swander Pace Capital, Thoma Bravo, LLC and
Washington Federal Bank.
Vested, which has earned more than 30 awards and recognitions since its
founding in 2015, established its investment fund, Vested Ventures, in
2017 and opened its U.K. office earlier this year. In 2017, Vested was
ranked in the top ten fastest-growing agencies in the world,
according to data from Holmes Report.
