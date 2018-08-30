Log in
Vestmark Crosses $1 Trillion in Assets on VestmarkONE®

08/30/2018 | 03:32pm CEST

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vestmark, the leading provider of portfolio management and trading solutions for financial advisors and institutions, surpassed $1 trillion in total assets under management on its platform, VestmarkONE. The platform services over 3.4 million accounts across broker-dealers, RIAs, bank-trusts, and asset management firms.

Vestmark helps financial advisors and institutions manage and trade portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform, VestmarkONE. The platform harmonizes key wealth management functions such as proposal generation, portfolio construction, trading, compliance monitoring, performance reports, and sleeve-level accounting into a single solution, enabling financial advisors and institutions to scale their investment advisory programs while lowering operational overhead.

“Achieving this significant milestone is a testament to our clients who trust us to provide the software infrastructure to manage and trade investor portfolios, and to our dedicated employees who strive to continuously enhance the client experience,” said John Lunny, CEO of Vestmark. “We’re proud of our success and look forward to developing new opportunities for growth in the years to come.”  

Fueled by a combination of new partnerships, expanding relationships with existing clients, and a broadening solution suite, Vestmark has become a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected players across the wealth management industry.

Most recently, Vestmark released an updated version of the VestmarkONE platform to include an advanced options trading module. In response to the increasing number of advisors using options in client accounts, this module enables advisors to trade options efficiently at scale and supports the use of options in advisor directed and centrally managed account programs.

About Vestmark:

Vestmark is the leading provider of portfolio management and trading solutions for financial advisors and institutions, headquartered outside of Boston, MA. Founded in 2001, Vestmark’s mission is to enable investors to better their financial well-being.

Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade investor portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. With over $1 trillion in assets and 3.4 million accounts, we are a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected players across the wealth management industry.

For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

Vestmark_logo_indeed.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
