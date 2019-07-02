Veteran Banker Bill Herrell Joins D.A. Davidson & Co.

Firm Broadens Financial Institutions Practice with Expansion in Southeast

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that Bill Herrell has joined the firm’s financial institutions group investment banking team as Managing Director in Atlanta. Herrell will be responsible for leading and expanding the firm’s footprint in the Southeast, and advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital market transactions and other strategic advisory assignments.

Herrell brings more than 20 years of investment banking experience covering financial institutions. Prior to joining D.A. Davidson, he served as principal and co-founder of The Burke Group, and was a managing director in the financial institutions group banking practice at Morgan Keegan & Co., which was acquired by Raymond James. Herrell also held positions at FSI Capital, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., and Bank of America, formally known as NationsBank.

“We continue to attract high-performing professionals like Bill Herrell as we work to expand our national financial institutions practice,” said Rory McKinney, head of investment banking at D.A. Davidson. “Bill’s breadth of experience and industry expertise will be a vital part of the continued expansion of our investment banking footprint and will deepen relationships with clients across the Southeast.”

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with the talented people at D.A. Davidson and capitalize on the firm’s full-service platform,” said Herrell. “D.A. Davidson has a proven track record of success and has set itself apart in the industry with its commitment to providing clients with unparalleled guidance and expertise. I look forward to building on the momentum of the firm’s well-respected financial institutions practice.”

D.A. Davidson’s financial institutions group has approximately 50 capital markets professionals across the U.S. dedicated to providing investment banking and capital markets expertise. D.A Davidson has been one of the most active advisors to banks nationwide; to date in 2019, the firm’s financial institutions investment banking group has announced 10 M&A transactions with an aggregate transaction value of over approximately $1 billion.

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in Montana in 1935, with regional headquarters in Great Falls, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 25 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services; and Wells Nelson, a fixed income firm offering public finance and fixed income sales and trading services.

