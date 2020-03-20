Log in
Veteran Finance Executive Jason Eustace Joins Leadership Team at CuriosityStream as CFO

03/20/2020 | 10:04am EDT

Veteran finance executive Jason Eustace has joined the CuriosityStream leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. The announcement was made today by President and CEO Clint Stinchcomb, to whom Eustace will report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005343/en/

Finance Executive Jason Eustace Named CuriosityStream CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Finance Executive Jason Eustace Named CuriosityStream CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Jason oversees all finance & accounting for CuriosityStream. He comes to the company with decades of experience and leadership in domestic and international media. Jason has an exemplary record of achievement in financial planning and analysis in the media, e-commerce and retail industries. He has a proven history of driving organizational effectiveness by discerning areas of financial and operational risk and implementing strategic changes to meet corporate objectives.

“Jason brings a unique breadth of financial experience and proven leadership that will help us continue to evolve and grow our services around the world,” said Stinchcomb. “His public company acumen and deep knowledge of digital and traditional media on a global scale is absolutely invaluable and we are thrilled to welcome him to the CuriosityStream leadership team.”

“I’ve had the privilege of working across a number of dynamic industries, however, I’m excited to return to the media space with a pioneer like CuriosityStream,” said Eustace. “You always hope to work for a company that enriches lives and brings real value to people and that certainly is the case with CuriosityStream.”

Prior to this role, Eustace served as the Head of Finance for Bluemercury, Pet360 and Discovery Communications-US Networks, where he was responsible for accounting, financial planning and analysis, budgeting, and strategic planning.

Jason holds an MBA in Finance from American University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Siena College. He is married and a devoted dad to three very active teenagers.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, T-Mobile, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Airtel, MultiChoice, StarHub TV, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko, and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.


© Business Wire 2020
