Veteran Growth Executive John Connolly Joins SmartDrive Board of Directors

03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced the appointment of John Connolly, senior advisor with Sixth Street Partners, to the SmartDrive Board of Directors. With a 30-year track record in creating successful businesses, Connolly partners with Sixth Street portfolio companies' CEOs and management teams to take advantage of strategic and operational issues associated with growth.

"On the heels of the $90 million funding round led by Sixth Street late last year, I'm thrilled to join the SmartDrive Board," stated Connolly. "It's an incredibly exciting time for this business—40% year-over-year revenue growth and growing adoption by the world's best commercial fleets are indicative of the industry's recognition that SmartDrive is the undisputed leader when it comes to innovation and timely delivery of advanced solutions."

A multi-time CEO, Connolly has raised over $100 million and created more than $1.5 billion in shareholder value in partnership with 12 financial sponsors. Connolly has served as chairman, non-executive chairman or director of more than 25 boards of directors.

Connolly was previously a managing director at Bain Capital Ventures, chairman and CEO of M|C Communications, president and CEO of Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), and held several senior positions at IBM. He founded two companies, Mainspring, Inc., which grew from a startup to a publicly traded company that was purchased by IBM, and Course Technology, which was sold to the Thomson Corporation.

"We welcome the addition of John to an impressive roster of SmartDrive board members and look forward to tapping his expansive expertise and experience to help drive continued business growth," noted Dave Vucine, chairman of the board.

About SmartDrive Systems
SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for six consecutive years, has recorded over 15 billion miles and compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 290 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit www.smartdrive.net.

Contact or Follow SmartDrive on:
Email – tryuson@smartdrive.net
Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/smartdrivesystemsinc
Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/smartdriveinc
YouTube – http://www.youtube.com/smartdrivesystemsinc
LinkedIn – http://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdrive-systems

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veteran-growth-executive-john-connolly-joins-smartdrive-board-of-directors-301032059.html

SOURCE SmartDrive Systems


© PRNewswire 2020
