Veterans Advantage Co-Founder and CEO Joins Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation

07/22/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation (www.themedalofhonor.com) has appointed Scott Higgins, co-founder and CEO of Veterans Advantage to its Board of Directors.

Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Congressional Medal of Honor...)

"Scott brings a wealth of business and non-profit experience working within the Veteran community to make their lives better," said Louis Chênevert, Foundation chairman. "He is committed to strengthening our support for the Medal of Honor Recipients and the mission of the Foundation."

After returning from Vietnam, Higgins pursued a career on Wall Street and began providing financial support to the newly established Vietnam Veterans of America. Higgins served as co-Chairman of the New York Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission, created a jobs program and organized New York City' first-ever welcome home parade for Vietnam Veterans. Higgins and his wife Lin created Veterans Advantage in 2000 to create greater respect, recognition, and rewards for those who serve and their families.

"It is a great honor to serve on the Foundation Board and to serve the Recipients of the Medal of Honor," said Higgins. "I am grateful for the opportunity to help the Foundation expand the awareness of the Medal of Honor and help strengthen the programs the Foundation supports to inspire people about the values embodied in the Medal."

"I know first-hand the passion and caring Scott has for our Veterans and he'll certainly bring that passion to our Board," said Karl Horst, Foundation president & CEO. "Scott will help us expand and strengthen our ability to serve the Recipients and the programs we support to instill the values of service, commitment, courage and patriotism."

To learn more about the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation visit www.themedalofhonor.com.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society:

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was chartered by the Congress in 1958 to create a brotherhood among the living Medal of Honor recipients, to protect and uphold the dignity and honor of the Medal, to promote patriotism and love of country, and to inspire our youth to become worthy and dedicated citizens of our nation. Its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. Today, there are 71 living Recipients of the Medal of Honor. The Society is unique in that its membership hopes that there will be no need to welcome new inductees.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation:

The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation was founded in 1999 by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to perpetuate the legacy of the Medal. Through character development, scholarship and citizen recognition programs based on the values embodied in the Medal — courage, sacrifice, selfless service and patriotism — the Foundation teaches all citizens that they can make a difference in the lives of others. The Foundation also supports the important work of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with Tax ID #25-1828488, the Foundation carries a rating of 4/4 stars for fiscal management, accountability and transparency from Charity Navigator, America's premiere nonprofit evaluator.

Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation
Contact: Karl Horst 910-723-1425

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-advantage-co-founder-and-ceo-joins-congressional-medal-of-honor-foundation-300888786.html

SOURCE Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation


© PRNewswire 2019
