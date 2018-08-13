Log in
Veterans Charities Take Lead Advocating for Expansion of Privileges for Warriors and Caregivers

08/13/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) applaud Congress for passing a law to extend commissary, military exchanges, and Morale, Welfare and Recreational privileges to Purple Heart recipients, Medal of Honor recipients, former prisoners of war, veterans with service-connected disabilities, and their caregivers.

Wounded Warrior Project and the Military Order of the Purple Heart advocated to extend commissary and post exchange benefits to wounded veterans, their families, and caregivers. The new law , signed into effect today, will offer these benefits starting in 2020. Photo: Nancy Onell/DVIDS

WWP and MOPH are proud to announce their successful advocacy efforts have resulted in one of the most significant expansions of military privileges for veterans and their caregivers in recent history. WWP and MOPH met with members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees to ensure Congress included language extending these benefits in the FY 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The president signed this act into law today – extending on-base shopping privileges at military exchanges and commissaries to all veterans with service-connected disabilities from VA, all Purple Heart recipients regardless of disability rating, and their eligible caregivers.

This historic expansion of military privileges will positively impact over three million eligible veterans and over 26 thousand eligible caregivers

"MOPH has long advocated for commissary and exchange privileges for Purple Heart recipients, and we were immensely pleased that this was finally included in this year's NDAA," said MOPH National Commander Doug Greenlaw. "This is a win for veterans and a win for the commissary and exchange systems."

WWP and MOPH led the efforts for these privileges which go into effect Jan. 1, 2020. This will not only honor their service, but also provide growth to the customer bases of the exchange and commissary systems.

"Wounded Warrior Project applauds this change and appreciates the leadership of Representatives Lipinski and Jones as well as Senators Schatz and Boozman," said René Bardorf, WWP senior vice president of Government and Community Relations. "We thank all the members of the Armed Services Committees for approving legislation to open commissaries, exchanges, and recreational programming to wounded warriors and their caregivers. This new law will provide significant cost savings for warriors, and associated increases in revenue will help support on-base quality-of-life programs for those who serve and their families."

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

Wounded Warrior Project is recognizing 15 years of impactful programs and services. Independence Program helps seriously injured warriors live more meaningful lives. Learn more at woundedwarriorproject.org. (PRNewsfoto/Wounded Warrior Project)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-charities-take-lead-advocating-for-expansion-of-privileges-for-warriors-and-caregivers-300696248.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project


© PRNewswire 2018
