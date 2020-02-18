Veterans United Home Loans : Ranks in Top 20 on Fortune Magazine's List of 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Veterans United Home Loans ranked No. 17 on Fortune Magazine’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2020. This is the fifth consecutive year the nation’s No. 1 VA lender, according to statistics kept by the Department of Veterans Affairs, has been included. Veterans United was the highest-ranked mortgage lender to make the list.

“The employees are the heart and soul of what makes Veterans United what it is,” said Nate Long, CEO of Veterans United Home Loans. “Their passion to make a difference in the lives of Veterans and service members is inspiring. It is also inspiring to see their drive to enhance the lives of each other, each other’s families and our communities. That desire to put others first is the driving force of our company’s culture and success.”

Veterans United experienced significant growth in 2019, welcoming more than 1,000 new employees across the country. The company’s 3,100 employees focus on helping Veterans and their families secure homeownership. The company’s success is tied directly to living out its employee-created values: Be passionate and have fun, Deliver results with integrity and Enhance lives every day.

In 2019, Veterans United Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Veterans United, donated nearly $1 million to support mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder initiatives across the nation through the Warrior Campaign. The campaign grew out of employees’ expressed desire to rally behind those who face the often-silent battle of mental illness and to show support for organizations who are helping raise awareness. In total, the foundation donated to 29 charities throughout the country. The foundation is supported by the company and its employees.

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and 2020 winners continue to show that a high-trust culture for all fuels better business results. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.

“The 100 Best show the way forward,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns.”

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed more than $12.8 billion in loans in FY19 and is the country’s largest VA lender. The company’s mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service. The company’s employee-driven charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, is committed to enhancing the lives of Veterans and military families nationwide by focusing on supporting military families and nonprofit organizations that strengthen local communities. Veterans United Home Loans and its employees have donated more than $51 million to the Foundation since its founding in November 2011. Learn more at EnhanceLives.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

