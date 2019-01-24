Vetoquinol: 2018 Sales: Up 3.2% to 367.9 Million

Regulatory News:
Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) posted 2018 sales of €367.9m, up 5.8% at
constant exchange rates and 3.2% as reported compared to the
previous year. For the 2018 financial year, Group sales increased in
every territory (Europe: +2.9%, Americas: +8.7% and Asia Pacific: +8.6%
at constant exchange rates).
2018 KEY FIGURES
Sales
€367.9m (up 3.2%)
up 5.8% like-for-like*
Essentials products
€179.4m (up 7.3%)
up +9.1% like-for-like*
* constant consolidation scope and exchange rates
Essentials products, the Group’s primary growth drivers, earned sales
of €179.4 million at end December 2018, increasing by 9.1% at constant
exchange rates and by 7.3% as reported. They account for 48.8% of
2018 Group sales, up from 46.9% in 2017 and are growing steadily in the
companion animal market and the livestock segment. In the Americas and
Asia Pacific, Essentials products rose by more than 10% compared to 2017.
Sales of companion animal products came to €204.8 million, up 4.0% as
reported and 6.1% at constant exchange rates partly fueled by the
launches of Sonotix® and Zylkene® Chew. At the same time, livestock
product sales, at €163.1 million, increased 2.2% as reported, and 5.5%
at constant exchange rates.
Strong sales in the fourth quarter
Q4 2018 sales came in at €99.9 million, with a sharp increase of 12.1%
at constant exchange rates compared to the same period last year. The
group posted strong growth in all regions: 6.5%, 19.1% and 14.3% in
Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific respectively.
The figures presented in this press release take the application of IFRS
15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" into account. For
the statements to be comparable, the Group performed an adjustment of
its 2017 figures, which showed a €4.4 million increase in sales at the
end of 2017 (€1.2m in Q4 2017) and an equivalent increase in expenses.
This restatement had no impact on the Group's EBIT in 2017, expressed in
euros.
The Group recorded a negative currency impact of €9.5 million (-2.7%)
for 2018, mainly due to the weakening of the US and Canadian dollars,
Indian rupee and British pound.
At 31 December 2018, no material events had affected the Group’s strong
balance sheet. The audit of the Group's financial statements is underway
and was not yet complete on the date of this press release.
"Vetoquinol's strong sales growth was once again driven by growth in
our Essentials products. Our three geographical regions were up, posting
a particularly marked increase in sales in the Americas and Asia
Pacific. This performance shows that our decision to focus on Essentials
products and our strategic regions is entirely justified" stated
Matthieu Frechin, Vetoquinol CEO. "The business growth achieved
in 2018 will enable us to continue improving profitability."
|
|
€m
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017*
|
|
|
|
Change
(reported
data)
|
|
|
|
Change at
constant
exchange
rates
|
|
|
Q1 Sales
|
|
|
|
87.6
|
|
|
|
87.2
|
|
|
|
+0.4%
|
|
|
|
+5.6%
|
|
|
Q2 Sales
|
|
|
|
90.3
|
|
|
|
90.4
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
|
|
+3.8%
|
|
|
Q3 Sales
|
|
|
|
90.2
|
|
|
|
89.5
|
|
|
|
+0.8%
|
|
|
|
+1.9%
|
|
|
Q4 Sales
|
|
|
|
99.9
|
|
|
|
89.4
|
|
|
|
+11.6%
|
|
|
|
+12.1%
|
|
|
Aggregate 12-months Sales
|
|
|
|
367.9
|
|
|
|
356.6
|
|
|
|
+3.2%
|
|
|
|
+5.8%
|
* Sales adjusted for the impact of applying IFRS 15.
Next update: 2018 Annual Results - March 21, 2019 before opening
the stock exchange.
About Vetoquinol
Vetoquinol is a leading global player in the animal health sector
with a presence in Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.
As
an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells
veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products intended for the livestock
(cattle and pigs) and for pet (dogs and cats) markets.
Since
its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining
innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth
is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with
acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employs 2,132
people as at December 31, 2018.
Vetoquinol has been listed
on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).
For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com.
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
Vetoquinol Group management considers that these indicators, which are
not defined by IFRS, provide additional information that is relevant for
shareholders seeking to analyze underlying trends and Group performance
and financial position. They are used by management for performance
analysis.
Essentials products: The products referred to as
“Essentials” comprise veterinary drugs and non-medical products sold by
the Vetoquinol Group. They are existing or potential market-leading
products designed to meet the daily requirements of vets in the
companion animal or livestock sector. They are intended for sale
worldwide and their scale effect improves their economic performance.
Constant exchange rates: Application of the previous
period’s exchange rates to the current financial year, all other things
remaining equal.
