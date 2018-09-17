Log in
VetsLeaf LLC Hires Joy Craig to Lead Community Outreach in California

09/17/2018 | 12:05pm CEST

Desert Hot Springs, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2018) - VetsLeaf LLC has hired Joy Craig as Community Outreach Director, effective Sept 3.

In her new role, Craig will lead the company's community outreach and veterans advocacy activities throughout California, reporting to Sandra Silva-Tello, VetsLeaf's Chief Executive Officer.   

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6075/38679_joycraig.jpg

Joy Craig

Craig brings to VetsLeaf her 23 years experience in the United States Marine Corps, including four years advocating and writing on behalf of veterans. She joins VetsLeaf from the non-profit sector, where she served on the board of directors for Dragonboat Beaufort, a cancer patient supporting (501(c)3) charity in South Carolina. Craig is Veterans Organizing Institute alumni and a Warhorse.org Fellow and contributor.

During her service in the United States Marine Corps, Joy served as an Aviation Ordnance Officer and was hand selected from the enlisted ranks to serve as a Chief Warrant Officer. During her service she was awarded the Navy/Marine Corps' Achievement and Commendation Medals and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Entering the arena as an advocate for veterans safe-access to cannabis, Joy is eager to work with Veteran Service Organizations to educate and inform California's veterans on their right to access the medicinal benefits of cannabis for relief from post traumatic stress, chronic pain, and other service related ailments.

"Joy's background and experience coupled with her commitment to advance veterans safe-access to cannabis will strengthen VetsLeaf's mission to assist veterans, their family's and the community." Silva-Tello said.  "Her experience and passion for advocacy will serve VetsLeaf extremely well." 

Craig graduated from the University of Maryland University College. 

About VetsLeaf

VetsLeaf is a Southern California's only veteran owned and operated cannabis cultivator and distributor. Under the management of Two-Nine Logistics, VetsLeaf is an operational cannabis cultivation, packaging, manufacturing and distribution facility committed to producing the cleanest, safest, and premium quality cannabis products. Visit us at  www.VetsLeaf.com.

Contact:

Vince Palmieri
VetsLeaf LLC
+1 760 699 2811
vince@vetsleaf.com
www.vetsleaf.com  


© Newsfilecorp 2018
