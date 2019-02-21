Log in
ViON Named to The Channel Company's Managed Service Provider Top 500 List

02/21/2019 | 02:24pm EST

Cloud Service Provider Receives Recognition in the Elite 150 Category

ViON, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today it has been named to The Channel Company’s Managed Service Provider Top 500 list (MSP500), which honors leading managed service providers who are driving change across the IT channel. ViON is recognized as a winner within the Elite 150 category, reserved for solution providers with a large IT footprint and who have developed a significant managed service practice.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Channel Company for our work providing managed services to support our customers, from IT Infrastructure to Artificial Intelligence,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON Corporation. “We take pride in our ability to help customers navigate the complexities of IT modernization with managed services that meet even the most demanding mission requirements.”

In the past year, ViON has continued to expand its Data Center as-a-Service offerings to incorporate emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics. Providing a full range of solutions for public and private sector, ViON offers IT leaders greater flexibility and efficiency to accelerate modernization with its consumption-based model. With the advent of the ViON MarketPlace, customers can research, compare, procure and manage as-a-Service solutions via a single platform, thereby simplifying the process from procurement to implementation, reporting and governance.

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 38 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives. Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single portal, ViON Marketplace. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).


© Business Wire 2019
