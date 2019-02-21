ViON Named to The Channel Company's Managed Service Provider Top 500 List

ViON,
a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and
maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced
today it has been named to The Channel Company’s Managed
Service Provider Top 500 list (MSP500), which honors leading managed
service providers who are driving change across the IT channel. ViON is
recognized as a winner within the Elite 150 category, reserved for
solution providers with a large IT footprint and who have developed a
significant managed service practice.
“We are honored to be recognized by The Channel Company for our work
providing managed services to support our customers, from IT
Infrastructure to Artificial Intelligence,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and
CEO of ViON Corporation. “We take pride in our ability to help customers
navigate the complexities of IT modernization with managed services that
meet even the most demanding mission requirements.”
In the past year, ViON has continued to expand its Data Center
as-a-Service offerings to incorporate emerging technologies such as
Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics. Providing a full range
of solutions for public and private sector, ViON offers IT leaders
greater flexibility and efficiency to accelerate modernization with its
consumption-based model. With the advent of the ViON MarketPlace,
customers can research, compare, procure and manage as-a-Service
solutions via a single platform, thereby simplifying the process from
procurement to implementation, reporting and governance.
About ViON Corporation
ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 38 years’
experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to
government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT
as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to
simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives.
Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation
data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides
innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a
consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions
are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single
portal, ViON Marketplace. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding
customer experience at every step with professional and managed
services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned
company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices
throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005834/en/