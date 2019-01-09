ViON Names Kelly Nelson Vice President of Business Operations

ViON,
a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and
maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced
today the appointment of Kelly Nelson as the new Vice President of
Business Operations. Nelson brings over 19 years of experience with
ViON, providing both program management, process improvement and
business development.
“Over the years, the needs of our customers have changed rapidly, as has
the regulatory environment and now we have to be more nimble, flexible
and agile than ever before,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON
Corporation. “Kelly’s wealth of experience in business operations across
the federal sales environment will allow her to find ways to improve our
customer support and compliance, while ensuring that our business
processes are reliable and efficient.”
As Vice President of Business Operations, Nelson will focus on enhancing
the sales organization throughout ViON by supporting the entire sales
lifecycle, from billing to receiving to working with suppliers to ensure
they provide everything needed to best support the customer. She will
also work closely with the finance team on contracts and to ensure
optimal service to customers from start to finish.
“ViON has always believed that the stronger we are internally, the more
we can do for our customers,” said Nelson. “My new focus will be to help
the entire organization continually improve our internal processes so
that we can create the best possible outcome for our customers and find
new ways to serve.”
Most recently, Nelson served as a ViON’s Director of Business Operations
where she worked with in-house colleagues and consultants to find
practical solutions to complex business challenges and developed
extensive knowledge of the GSA Multiple Award Schedule program.
About ViON Corporation
ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 37 years’
experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to
government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT
as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to
simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives.
Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation
data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides
innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a
consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions
are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single
portal, ViON Marketplace. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding
customer experience at every step with professional and managed
services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned
company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices
throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005134/en/