ViON Names Kelly Nelson Vice President of Business Operations

ViON, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today the appointment of Kelly Nelson as the new Vice President of Business Operations. Nelson brings over 19 years of experience with ViON, providing both program management, process improvement and business development.

“Over the years, the needs of our customers have changed rapidly, as has the regulatory environment and now we have to be more nimble, flexible and agile than ever before,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON Corporation. “Kelly’s wealth of experience in business operations across the federal sales environment will allow her to find ways to improve our customer support and compliance, while ensuring that our business processes are reliable and efficient.”

As Vice President of Business Operations, Nelson will focus on enhancing the sales organization throughout ViON by supporting the entire sales lifecycle, from billing to receiving to working with suppliers to ensure they provide everything needed to best support the customer. She will also work closely with the finance team on contracts and to ensure optimal service to customers from start to finish.

“ViON has always believed that the stronger we are internally, the more we can do for our customers,” said Nelson. “My new focus will be to help the entire organization continually improve our internal processes so that we can create the best possible outcome for our customers and find new ways to serve.”

Most recently, Nelson served as a ViON’s Director of Business Operations where she worked with in-house colleagues and consultants to find practical solutions to complex business challenges and developed extensive knowledge of the GSA Multiple Award Schedule program.

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 37 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives. Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single portal, ViON Marketplace. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).

