ViON Names Mike Ammann Director of Federal Civilian Sales and Strategic Partnerships

ViON
Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the
design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure
solutions, announced today the appointment of Mike Ammann as the new
Director of Federal Civilian Sales and Strategic Partnerships. Ammann
brings over 15 years of experience leading North American Channel
Programs with leading storage brands and a deep understanding of best
practices across a variety of IT environments and Federal Civilian
agencies.
“CIOs in government today are faced with significant changes as the data
center constantly evolves,” said Tom Frana, ViON Chairman and CEO.
“Ammann’s industry experience and strong partner relationships ensure
our customers’ changing needs are always met with the best fit
technology. With the flexibility of our as-a-Service solutions, civilian
agencies can count on Ammann’s support to help them meet any new
challenge while maintaining budget.”
As Director of Federal Civilian Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Ammann
will drive sales while managing partner relationships across a range of
next generation data center technology. He most recently served as
ViON’s Strategic Relationship Executive. Before joining ViON, he was the
Senior Director of US Enterprise Channel Sales at Fujitsu America, where
he executed high-growth channel sales strategies while managing key
partnerships.
“CIOs have to stay up to date with the latest technology, however with
timelines for complex systems extending 18-24 months, agencies need a
more nimble way to modernize,” said Ammann. “I look forward to helping
agencies understand their full range of options across technology and
how the as-a-Service model can dramatically simplify and fast-track the
acquisition of IT solutions, ensuring organizations run smoothly with
limited distractions.”
About ViON Corporation
ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 37 years’
experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to
government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT
as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to
simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives.
Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation
data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides
innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a
consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions
are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single
portal, ViON
Marketplace. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding customer
experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed
by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in
Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).
