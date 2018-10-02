Log in
ViON Names Mike Ammann Director of Federal Civilian Sales and Strategic Partnerships

10/02/2018

ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today the appointment of Mike Ammann as the new Director of Federal Civilian Sales and Strategic Partnerships. Ammann brings over 15 years of experience leading North American Channel Programs with leading storage brands and a deep understanding of best practices across a variety of IT environments and Federal Civilian agencies.

“CIOs in government today are faced with significant changes as the data center constantly evolves,” said Tom Frana, ViON Chairman and CEO. “Ammann’s industry experience and strong partner relationships ensure our customers’ changing needs are always met with the best fit technology. With the flexibility of our as-a-Service solutions, civilian agencies can count on Ammann’s support to help them meet any new challenge while maintaining budget.”

As Director of Federal Civilian Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Ammann will drive sales while managing partner relationships across a range of next generation data center technology. He most recently served as ViON’s Strategic Relationship Executive. Before joining ViON, he was the Senior Director of US Enterprise Channel Sales at Fujitsu America, where he executed high-growth channel sales strategies while managing key partnerships.

“CIOs have to stay up to date with the latest technology, however with timelines for complex systems extending 18-24 months, agencies need a more nimble way to modernize,” said Ammann. “I look forward to helping agencies understand their full range of options across technology and how the as-a-Service model can dramatically simplify and fast-track the acquisition of IT solutions, ensuring organizations run smoothly with limited distractions.”

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 37 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives. Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single portal, ViON Marketplace. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).


© Business Wire 2018
