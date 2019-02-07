ViON Names Scott Briggs Director of DoD and IC Sales

ViON,
a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and
maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced
today it has hired Scott Briggs as Director of DoD and IC Sales. With
over 30 years of military service, 10 years active duty and 20 years in
the reserves for the Navy, Briggs will be responsible for leading
technology sales and business development for the Department of Defense
and Intelligence Community, which includes working with customers to
identify technology requirements for warfighters and supporting IT
modernization mission success. Briggs previously worked at ViON as
Director of Business Development.
“With over 34 years of both military and private sector experience,
Scott Briggs possesses deep insight into what defense agencies need to
support mission success,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON
Corporation. “He is well-equipped to help us elevate and streamline our
processes to ensure our customers understand all the technology options
available to help them, from storage to AI.”
As Director of DoD and IC Sales, Briggs will ensure that ViON continues
to effectively deliver its entire set of solutions and as-a-Service
offerings, from Cloud to Artificial Intelligence, to meet IT
modernization challenges. In particular, he will help DoD and
intelligence agencies identify the ideal cloud or multi-cloud platform
to serve current demands and future needs while maintaining a manageable
budget.
“I am excited to return to ViON and focus on supporting defense agencies
on the path to modernization,” said Briggs. “With ViON’s Marketplace of
as-a-Service offerings, our customers can now find, procure and manage
their full suite of infrastructure solutions, making it easier to
maintain governance and oversight of any new technology.”
Most recently, Briggs served as Senior Vice President of the Government
Solutions Strategic Business Unit at Belcan Government Services, a
segment of the Belcan Corporation. In this role, he executed Profit and
Loss (P&L) for three business units consisting of Enterprise IT,
Advanced Engineering and Advisory Services. In his career, he has been
responsible for the strategy of multiple business units, working closely
with the business development, capture and proposals teams to ensure
alignment and customer advocacy.
About ViON Corporation
ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 38 years’
experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to
government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT
as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to
simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives.
Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation
data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides
innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a
consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions
are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single
portal, ViON Marketplace™. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding
customer experience at every step with professional and managed
services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned
company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices
throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005769/en/