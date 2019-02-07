Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ViON Names Scott Briggs Director of DoD and IC Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:34pm EST

ViON, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today it has hired Scott Briggs as Director of DoD and IC Sales. With over 30 years of military service, 10 years active duty and 20 years in the reserves for the Navy, Briggs will be responsible for leading technology sales and business development for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, which includes working with customers to identify technology requirements for warfighters and supporting IT modernization mission success. Briggs previously worked at ViON as Director of Business Development.

“With over 34 years of both military and private sector experience, Scott Briggs possesses deep insight into what defense agencies need to support mission success,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON Corporation. “He is well-equipped to help us elevate and streamline our processes to ensure our customers understand all the technology options available to help them, from storage to AI.”

As Director of DoD and IC Sales, Briggs will ensure that ViON continues to effectively deliver its entire set of solutions and as-a-Service offerings, from Cloud to Artificial Intelligence, to meet IT modernization challenges. In particular, he will help DoD and intelligence agencies identify the ideal cloud or multi-cloud platform to serve current demands and future needs while maintaining a manageable budget.

“I am excited to return to ViON and focus on supporting defense agencies on the path to modernization,” said Briggs. “With ViON’s Marketplace of as-a-Service offerings, our customers can now find, procure and manage their full suite of infrastructure solutions, making it easier to maintain governance and oversight of any new technology.”

Most recently, Briggs served as Senior Vice President of the Government Solutions Strategic Business Unit at Belcan Government Services, a segment of the Belcan Corporation. In this role, he executed Profit and Loss (P&L) for three business units consisting of Enterprise IT, Advanced Engineering and Advisory Services. In his career, he has been responsible for the strategy of multiple business units, working closely with the business development, capture and proposals teams to ensure alignment and customer advocacy.

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 38 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives. Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single portal, ViON Marketplace™. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pSuper Agent Launches Modeling Platform for the Selfie Generation
PR
03:01pINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
PR
03:01pEHEALTH, INC. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Results on February 21 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time
PR
03:01pScientists at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Investigate How Blood Flow in the Brain is Affected by Autism
BU
03:01pDigitalOcean Appoints Chief Technology Officer
GL
03:00pMERCURY : Women in STEM
PU
03:00pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Crafting Your Home Security Blanket
PU
03:00pTURNERS & GROWERS : Pioneer of pipfruit retires
PU
03:00pNEOGEN : launches Attic Attack Rodent Bait Station
PU
02:59pMIAX Options Wins for Most Innovative Exchange Technology at Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares tumble on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs
2BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
5RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL JS : Petrofac shares slump after ex-exec pleads guilty to bribery

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.