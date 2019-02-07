ViON Names Scott Briggs Director of DoD and IC Sales

ViON, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today it has hired Scott Briggs as Director of DoD and IC Sales. With over 30 years of military service, 10 years active duty and 20 years in the reserves for the Navy, Briggs will be responsible for leading technology sales and business development for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, which includes working with customers to identify technology requirements for warfighters and supporting IT modernization mission success. Briggs previously worked at ViON as Director of Business Development.

“With over 34 years of both military and private sector experience, Scott Briggs possesses deep insight into what defense agencies need to support mission success,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON Corporation. “He is well-equipped to help us elevate and streamline our processes to ensure our customers understand all the technology options available to help them, from storage to AI.”

As Director of DoD and IC Sales, Briggs will ensure that ViON continues to effectively deliver its entire set of solutions and as-a-Service offerings, from Cloud to Artificial Intelligence, to meet IT modernization challenges. In particular, he will help DoD and intelligence agencies identify the ideal cloud or multi-cloud platform to serve current demands and future needs while maintaining a manageable budget.

“I am excited to return to ViON and focus on supporting defense agencies on the path to modernization,” said Briggs. “With ViON’s Marketplace of as-a-Service offerings, our customers can now find, procure and manage their full suite of infrastructure solutions, making it easier to maintain governance and oversight of any new technology.”

Most recently, Briggs served as Senior Vice President of the Government Solutions Strategic Business Unit at Belcan Government Services, a segment of the Belcan Corporation. In this role, he executed Profit and Loss (P&L) for three business units consisting of Enterprise IT, Advanced Engineering and Advisory Services. In his career, he has been responsible for the strategy of multiple business units, working closely with the business development, capture and proposals teams to ensure alignment and customer advocacy.

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 38 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions to government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides IT as-a-Service solutions including on-premise public cloud capabilities to simplify the challenges facing business leaders and agency executives. Focused on supporting the customer’s evolution to the next generation data center, ViON’s Data Center as-a-Service offering provides innovative solutions from OEMs and disruptive technology providers via a consumption-based model. The complete range of as-a-Service solutions are available to research, compare, procure and manage via a single portal, ViON Marketplace™. ViON delivers expertise and an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).

