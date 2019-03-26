ViSenze : Partners with Vivo in Latest Move to Power Visual Commerce on Smartphones Worldwide

Artificial intelligence company continues to partner with world leading smartphone manufacturers to ease the mobile shopping experience

ViSenze, the artificial intelligence company powering visual commerce, today announced a partnership with Vivo to power its new Jovi Image Recognizer, the company’s AI-driven visual shopping solution included on the V15Pro smartphone. Available to smartphone users across Asia, the mobile commerce solution provides a seamless shopping experience as consumers can search, discover, and purchase products through images captured on their smartphone. To provide this capability to users, the Jovi Image Recognizer leverages ViSenze’s advanced visual search capabilities to connect consumers with over half a billion products from various retailers across nearly 100 mainstream ecommerce platforms such as Shopee and Zalora. Users can easily access the visual shopping feature by double tapping a button on the side of the device. With ViSenze’s advanced artificial intelligence technology, Vivo is able to meet consumers’ personalized shopping demands by enabling them to find the same or visually similar products directly on their devices at the exact moment of inspiration.

“Consumers are no longer relying on keywords to find what they’re looking for; visuals are the critical medium for expediting product discovery and purchasing. Having this capability at consumers’ fingertips makes mobile shopping more convenient and enjoyable - this market will only grow as mobile usage continues to rise,” said Oliver Tan, CEO, ViSenze. “Vivo is a leading global technology company that creates innovative and stylish smartphones that match consumers’ lifestyles. Together, we look forward to making products with visual commerce technology that inspire people to discover, access, and purchase in an easier way.”

ViSenze’s partnership with Vivo is the result of the company’s global growth and recent work with other major smartphone manufacturers to make visual shopping possible on native camera lenses. In February 2019, ViSenze announced its $20 million USD Series C funding round which will be used to further enhance its platform solutions and relationships with leading retailers, brands, and media companies across North America, the United Kingdom, EMEA, South America, and APAC. Today, over 300 million shoppers use ViSenze and over three million image search queries a day occur using its proprietary image recognition technology.

About ViSenze

ViSenze powers visual commerce at scale for retailers and publishers. The company delivers intelligent image recognition solutions that shorten the path to action as consumers search and discover on the visual web. Retailers like Rakuten and ASOS use ViSenze to convert images into immediate product search opportunities, improving conversion rates. Media companies use ViSenze to turn any image or video into an engagement opportunity, driving incremental revenue.

Venture-backed by Gobi Partners, Sonae IM, Rakuten, and WI Harper, ViSenze is built by web specialists and computer scientists with deep machine learning and computer vision experience. ViSenze has offices in the US, UK, China, South Korea, India, and Singapore. For more information please visit: http://visenze.com/

About Vivo

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in the United States (San Diego) and China (Dongguan, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing and Hangzhou). These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design. Vivo has over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. Vivo is present in 18 markets globally and features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006025/en/