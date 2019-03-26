ViSenze : Partners with Vivo in Latest Move to Power Visual Commerce on Smartphones Worldwide

ViSenze,
the artificial intelligence company powering visual commerce, today
announced a partnership with Vivo
to power its new Jovi Image Recognizer, the company’s AI-driven visual
shopping solution included on the V15Pro
smartphone. Available to smartphone users across Asia, the mobile
commerce solution provides a seamless shopping experience as consumers
can search, discover, and purchase products through images captured on
their smartphone. To provide this capability to users, the Jovi Image
Recognizer leverages ViSenze’s advanced visual search capabilities to
connect consumers with over half a billion products from various
retailers across nearly 100 mainstream ecommerce platforms such as
Shopee and Zalora. Users can easily access the visual shopping feature
by double tapping a button on the side of the device. With ViSenze’s
advanced artificial intelligence technology, Vivo is able to meet
consumers’ personalized shopping demands by enabling them to find the
same or visually similar products directly on their devices at the exact
moment of inspiration.
“Consumers are no longer relying on keywords to find what they’re
looking for; visuals are the critical medium for expediting product
discovery and purchasing. Having this capability at consumers’
fingertips makes mobile shopping more convenient and enjoyable - this
market will only grow as mobile usage continues to rise,” said Oliver
Tan, CEO, ViSenze. “Vivo is a leading global technology company that
creates innovative and stylish smartphones that match consumers’
lifestyles. Together, we look forward to making products with visual
commerce technology that inspire people to discover, access, and
purchase in an easier way.”
ViSenze’s partnership with Vivo is the result of the company’s global
growth and recent work with other major smartphone manufacturers to make
visual shopping possible on native camera lenses. In February 2019,
ViSenze announced its $20 million USD Series C funding round which will
be used to further enhance its platform solutions and relationships with
leading retailers, brands, and media companies across North America, the
United Kingdom, EMEA, South America, and APAC. Today, over 300 million
shoppers use ViSenze and over three million image search queries a day
occur using its proprietary image recognition technology.
About ViSenze
ViSenze powers visual commerce at scale for
retailers and publishers. The company delivers intelligent image
recognition solutions that shorten the path to action as consumers
search and discover on the visual web. Retailers like Rakuten and ASOS
use ViSenze to convert images into immediate product search
opportunities, improving conversion rates. Media companies use ViSenze
to turn any image or video into an engagement opportunity, driving
incremental revenue.
Venture-backed by Gobi Partners, Sonae IM, Rakuten, and WI Harper,
ViSenze is built by web specialists and computer scientists with deep
machine learning and computer vision experience. ViSenze has offices in
the US, UK, China, South Korea, India, and Singapore. For more
information please visit: http://visenze.com/
About Vivo
Vivo is a leading global technology company
committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services.
Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and
currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations,
with R&D centers in the United States (San Diego) and China (Dongguan,
Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing and Hangzhou). These centers focus on the
development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI,
mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design. Vivo has over
two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services
around the world. Vivo is present in 18 markets globally and features
offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006025/en/