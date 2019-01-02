ViShare Technology to Demonstrate Ultra-low Latency 4K/60fps Video Streaming over Wi-Fi in CES 2019

ViShare Technology Limited will unveil its 4K codec chip that enables wire-like streaming over Wi-Fi in CES Unveiled Las Vegas and CES in January 2019.

Benefiting from its patented technology, ViShare's VT4060 codec chip makes it possible to stream 4K/60fps videos over standard 5GHz Wi-Fi with a market leading performance in latency, reliability and video quality. Firstly, the end-to-end streaming latency is only around 16ms while the encoding and decoding latency of the codec chip is less than 1ms. Secondly, the streaming is highly stable since it is adaptive to the changing and unstable Wi-Fi signals. Finally, it can deliver a visual lossless video quality on par with that of directly displaying through an HDMI cable.

In short, ViShare’s codec chip provides the best compressed video streaming solution which combines the low-latency and high-quality advantages of uncompressed solution with the long-range and non-line-of-sight advantages of traditional compressed solution. Thanks to these advantages, the ViShare codec chip can be used for wireless video streaming in pro-AV applications, Smartphone/PC-to-TV game streaming, projector, AR/VR, etc. to replace the HDMI cables. Besides Wi-Fi, the compressed video can also be sent over other wireless networks such as 4G/5G mobile network, 802.11ad and OFDM, as well as wired networks such as Ethernet, HomePlug and optical fibre.

The development work of VT4060 codec chip has been completed and the design of the chip has been fully verified on a cost-effective FPGA. ViShare will demonstrate its state-of-the-art wireless 4K/60fps video transmission solution in the following two upcoming events.

CES Unveiled Las Vegas

5:00-8:30 PM, Jan. 6, 2019

Table # 56

Shorelines Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV

CES

Jan. 8~11, 2019

Booth # 35444, South Hall 4

Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC), Las Vegas, NV

About ViShare Technology Limited

ViShare Technology Limited is a Hong Kong based fabless semiconductor company. It focuses on developing video codec chips dedicated for real-time wireless transmission of 4K videos and HDMI over IP. ViShare’s goal is to replace HDMI cables by using its codec chips together with standard Wi-Fi chips to send videos wirelessly.

Website: www.visharetech.com

