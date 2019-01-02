Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ViShare Technology to Demonstrate Ultra-low Latency 4K/60fps Video Streaming over Wi-Fi in CES 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 06:06pm CET

ViShare Technology Limited will unveil its 4K codec chip that enables wire-like streaming over Wi-Fi in CES Unveiled Las Vegas and CES in January 2019.

Benefiting from its patented technology, ViShare's VT4060 codec chip makes it possible to stream 4K/60fps videos over standard 5GHz Wi-Fi with a market leading performance in latency, reliability and video quality. Firstly, the end-to-end streaming latency is only around 16ms while the encoding and decoding latency of the codec chip is less than 1ms. Secondly, the streaming is highly stable since it is adaptive to the changing and unstable Wi-Fi signals. Finally, it can deliver a visual lossless video quality on par with that of directly displaying through an HDMI cable.

In short, ViShare’s codec chip provides the best compressed video streaming solution which combines the low-latency and high-quality advantages of uncompressed solution with the long-range and non-line-of-sight advantages of traditional compressed solution. Thanks to these advantages, the ViShare codec chip can be used for wireless video streaming in pro-AV applications, Smartphone/PC-to-TV game streaming, projector, AR/VR, etc. to replace the HDMI cables. Besides Wi-Fi, the compressed video can also be sent over other wireless networks such as 4G/5G mobile network, 802.11ad and OFDM, as well as wired networks such as Ethernet, HomePlug and optical fibre.

The development work of VT4060 codec chip has been completed and the design of the chip has been fully verified on a cost-effective FPGA. ViShare will demonstrate its state-of-the-art wireless 4K/60fps video transmission solution in the following two upcoming events.

CES Unveiled Las Vegas
5:00-8:30 PM, Jan. 6, 2019
Table # 56
Shorelines Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV

CES
Jan. 8~11, 2019
Booth # 35444, South Hall 4
Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC), Las Vegas, NV

About ViShare Technology Limited

ViShare Technology Limited is a Hong Kong based fabless semiconductor company. It focuses on developing video codec chips dedicated for real-time wireless transmission of 4K videos and HDMI over IP. ViShare’s goal is to replace HDMI cables by using its codec chips together with standard Wi-Fi chips to send videos wirelessly.

Website: www.visharetech.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:48pChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Reflective Practices in Early Childhood Education
GL
06:47pCOA Submits Formal Comments on Medicare International Pricing Proposal
GL
06:46pMartin Midstream Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition of Martin Transport, Inc.
GL
06:46pDREYFUS HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND : Portfolio Holdings Now Available
BU
06:45pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:45pNETFLIX : Tumi Morake talks 'Comedians of the World on Netflix' and some...
AQ
06:45pCompany Profile for Syniverse
BU
06:44pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Scaffold data with Tableau Prep to fill gaps in your data set
PU
06:44pTHE OUTLOOK FOR 2019 : Party Over, or Will the Beat Go On?
PU
06:44pGlobal Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market 2018-2022 | Growth in Organized Retailing to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2TESLA : TESLA : shares drop on price cut, disappointing Model 3 deliveries
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4MCKESSON CORPORATION : MCKESSON : The Pharmacy of the Future Will Focus on Personalized Care
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.