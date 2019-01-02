ViShare Technology to Demonstrate Ultra-low Latency 4K/60fps Video Streaming over Wi-Fi in CES 2019

ViShare Technology Limited will unveil its 4K codec chip that enables
wire-like streaming over Wi-Fi in CES Unveiled Las Vegas
and CES in January 2019.
Benefiting from its patented technology, ViShare's VT4060 codec chip
makes it possible to stream 4K/60fps videos over standard 5GHz Wi-Fi
with a market leading performance in latency, reliability and video
quality. Firstly, the end-to-end streaming latency is only around 16ms
while the encoding and decoding latency of the codec chip is less than
1ms. Secondly, the streaming is highly stable since it is adaptive to
the changing and unstable Wi-Fi signals. Finally, it can deliver a
visual lossless video quality on par with that of directly displaying
through an HDMI cable.
In short, ViShare’s codec chip provides the best compressed video
streaming solution which combines the low-latency and high-quality
advantages of uncompressed solution with the long-range and
non-line-of-sight advantages of traditional compressed solution. Thanks
to these advantages, the ViShare codec chip can be used for wireless
video streaming in pro-AV applications, Smartphone/PC-to-TV game
streaming, projector, AR/VR, etc. to replace the HDMI cables. Besides
Wi-Fi, the compressed video can also be sent over other wireless
networks such as 4G/5G mobile network, 802.11ad and OFDM, as well as
wired networks such as Ethernet, HomePlug and optical fibre.
The development work of VT4060 codec chip has been completed and the
design of the chip has been fully verified on a cost-effective FPGA.
ViShare will demonstrate its state-of-the-art wireless 4K/60fps video
transmission solution in the following two upcoming events.
CES Unveiled Las Vegas
5:00-8:30 PM, Jan. 6, 2019
Table
# 56
Shorelines Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV
CES
Jan. 8~11, 2019
Booth # 35444,
South Hall 4
Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center
(LVCC), Las Vegas, NV
About ViShare Technology Limited
ViShare Technology Limited is a Hong Kong based fabless semiconductor
company. It focuses on developing video codec chips dedicated for
real-time wireless transmission of 4K videos and HDMI over IP. ViShare’s
goal is to replace HDMI cables by using its codec chips together with
standard Wi-Fi chips to send videos wirelessly.
Website: www.visharetech.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005078/en/