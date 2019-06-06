Via Christi Hospitals Wichita : AMG Via Christi Wichita area's first to offer innovative treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia

Ascension Medical Group Via Christi Urology is now offering the Rezūm® System, an innovative minimally invasive treatment option for men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH.

Designed to be performed in a clinical setting, Rezūm is an FDA-approved treatment that uses steam to treat the extra prostate tissue causing symptoms such as frequency, urgency, irregular flow, weak stream, straining and getting up at night to urinate.

BPH is a localized, enlargement of the prostate gland in aging adult men. Nearly 12 million U.S. men suffer from BPH-related symptoms that may require therapy, yet more than half choose not to do anything to address it out of concern about potential side effects or complications.

'With just a few drops of water converted into steam, we can shrink the prostate in less than a minute,' said urologist Clay Lyddane, MD. 'This can be a great alternative for men who are tired of taking daily BPH medication or who are experiencing side effects.'

Rezūm is administered on an out-patient basis and can be performed under oral sedation or local anesthesia. Initial studies have shown that unlike many other BHP treatments, the Rezūm system preserves erectile and urinary functions.

Patients can return home immediately after the procedure and resume regular activities within a few days. Most patients report noticeable symptom improvement within two weeks.

An alternative to BPH medications, it is considered medically necessary by Medicare and covered by most private insurance plans.

Patients interested in a consultation should call AMG Via Christi Urology at 316-(316) 274-8185.