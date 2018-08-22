Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Via Developments Plc - Change of Nomad

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 04:58pm CEST

22 August 2018

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC
(“Via” or “the Company”)

 Change of Market Maker

The Directors of Via Developments Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited as the Company’s market maker with immediate effect.   

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
1 North Parade
Parsonage Gardens
Manchester
M3 2NH
Telephone: +44 161 871 4869
http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott –Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst – Corporate Broking 
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pWILLIAMS-SONOMA ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS : Wednesday, august 22, 2018
AQ
05:36pSHOE CARNIVAL : To report second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on august 28, 2018
AQ
05:36pTJX : Reports Above-Plan Q2 FY19 Results with Comp Sales Growth of 6% and EPS of $1.17
AQ
05:36pGAP : Old navy debuts plus shops in 75 stores; brand's confidence-boosting 'size yes' campaign celebrates inclusive size range for all customers
AQ
05:36pKROGER : Named to Fortune Magazine's Change the World 2018 List
AQ
05:36pHilton Offers Metropolitan Washington Hotel Package for Fall
AC
05:35pEDITORIAL : Losing A Landmark
AQ
05:35pThunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Corporate Representative for the European Sales of Neutron Equipment
GL
05:34pNVR : Land transfers
AQ
05:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises 2 percent on large U.S. stockpile drop, Iran sanctions
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.