Via Developments Plc - Trading Update

4 October 2018

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

(“Via” or “the Company”)

Trading update – Napier House Development

Via Developments Plc is pleased to announce that the construction of the Napier House development in Luton Town is now complete. The project was delayed by approximately 6 months largely due to the company re-submitting and successfully securing an enhanced planning permission and a consequent elongation of the build programme. The enhanced planning permission allowed the Company to develop a further 4 rooftop units and increase revenue by approximately £1,003,600.

Of the 30 apartments now completed, 23 are sold and a total of £702,087 worth of reservation and exchanges fees have been paid. The balance, amounting to £3,636,415, will be received upon completion of contracts. Contractual completion and handover is anticipated to be on or before 31 October 2018.

The remaining 7 units have a market value of approximately £1.5m. Of the remaining units, 2 are currently reserved.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

