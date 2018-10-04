Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Via Developments Plc - Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:23am EDT

            4 October 2018

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

                                                                                                                                                           (“Via” or “the Company”)          

Trading update – Napier House Development

Via Developments Plc is pleased to announce that the construction of the Napier House development in Luton Town is now complete. The project was delayed by approximately 6 months largely due to the company re-submitting and successfully securing an enhanced planning permission and a consequent elongation of the build programme. The enhanced planning permission allowed the Company to develop a further 4 rooftop units and increase revenue by approximately £1,003,600.

Of the 30 apartments now completed, 23 are sold and a total of £702,087 worth of reservation and exchanges fees have been paid. The balance, amounting to £3,636,415, will be received upon completion of contracts. Contractual completion and handover is anticipated to be on or before 31 October 2018.

The remaining 7 units have a market value of approximately £1.5m. Of the remaining units, 2 are currently reserved. 

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Via Developments Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

24 Queen Street

Manchester

M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott –Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst – Corporate Broking 

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Enables Another Nobel Prize!
PU
04:48pTENNANT : Is Your Warehouse Ready for the Holiday Season?
PU
04:48pAUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
04:48pHELIOS & MATHESON ANALYTICS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pDavis Jackson Joins Virgin Pulse as Chief Revenue Officer
GL
04:47pDORMAKABA : Modernfold, Inc. Announces Details of Dyersville, Iowa Factory Expansion
AQ
04:47pINVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - AGM Statement
PR
04:47pWuhan Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire MJ MedTech
GL
04:47pSPERO HEALTH : Opens New Madisonville, Ky. Treatment Center  to Fight Opioid Epidemic
BU
04:46pOil holds near four-year highs; Saudi, Russia agree to up supply
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.