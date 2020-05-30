Log in
ViaBTC Group : Announces Strategic Upgrade to Advance Innovation and Improve Customer Experience

05/30/2020 | 04:31am EDT

ViaBTC Group, an innovative technology company specialized in blockchain and dedicated to providing users with comprehensive digital asset management services, today announced a strategic upgrade, which included a new organizational structure, product innovations and service improvements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200530005005/en/

ViaBTC hold a strategic upgrade conference today. Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of ViaBTC (middle), and Eddie Jiang, VP of ViaBTC (first from right), attended. (Photo: Business Wire)



As part of the change, the Group has established three dedicated business units (BU): the financial services BU, consisting of ViaBTC mining pool and CoinEx exchange; the infrastructure services BU, including ViaWallet and Blockchain Explorer; and the ecological development BU, focusing on the research and development of public chain technology and the construction of the ecology.

“This new streamlined structure will empower our next phase of evolution by further aligning the group’s activities with the development of customer solutions,” said Eddie Jiang, VP of the Group. “Operations of CoinEx exchange and ViaBTC mining pool will be integrated, deriving diversified product combinations to meet miners’ financial service needs.”

The group has always focused on product innovations. With a wallet embedded in the mining pool account, users can store, deposit and withdraw their revenue, and transfer assets to CoinEx at any time without charge. Besides, a smart mining service that can bring more profit was launched. The Group also plans to set up a resource sharing platform, providing quality resources and cooperation opportunities.

Based on the experience of serving more than 100,000 miners worldwide, ViaBTC carried out a brand-new service upgrade. It pioneers revenue distributions on an hourly basis, and provides detailed lists of income distribution, making it more transparent. In addition, daily or monthly investor-oriented income analysis reports are also available.

SAAS mining pool service will also be launched soon. ViaBTC will share the technology and experience, as well as provide one-to-one consultant to help customers build their own mining pools within one week.

“Last month, ViaBTC joined the Cambridge University for a research report on the global mining industry, and results show that areas with low energy costs, such as China, the US and Russia, are preferred. We will set up offices in these regions to better communicate with our users,” said Eddie. "Our fourth anniversary year is coming, and we are ready to take the next step in our journey. This strategic upgrade will make us more competitive in the industry.”

About ViaBTC Group

Established in 2016 with Bitmain-led investment, ViaBTC Group is an innovative technology company specialized in blockchain and dedicated to providing users with comprehensive digital asset management services. It is one of the companies in the world with the most complete global digital asset business layout with three dedicated business units: the financial services BU (ViaBTC mining pool and CoinEx exchange); the infrastructure services BU (ViaWallet and Blockchain Explorer); and the ecological development BU (R&D of public chain technology and the construction of the ecology).

Website: www.viabtc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ViaBTC


© Business Wire 2020
