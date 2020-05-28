Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ViacomCBS slashes up to 400 jobs as part of merger restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: ViacomCBS headquarters in New York, New York

By Arriana McLymore

ViacomCBS Inc is cutting up to 400 employees across CBS as part of its plan to save $750 million from its merger with CBS, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Digital and local media companies including Atlantic Media, Vice Media, Gannett Co Inc and Tribune Publishing Co have slashed jobs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic due to drops in ad revenues adding to an declining industry which has seen employment drop by 23% between 2008 and 2019, according to the Pew Research Center.

ViacomCBS eliminated about 500 jobs since the closing its merger in December.

"We are restructuring various operations at CBS as part our ongoing integration with Viacom, and to adapt to changes in our business, including those related to COVID-19," a CBS spokesman said in a statement.

ViacomCBS's layoffs, which were first reported by Deadline, include a number of executives from the entertainment group and news divisions.

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore and Kenneth Li; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GANNETT CO., INC. -10.14% 1.33 Delayed Quote.-76.80%
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY -5.32% 9.61 Delayed Quote.-22.87%
VIACOMCBS INC. -2.42% 25.37 Delayed Quote.-42.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:40pUGE Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
NE
05:39pRYDER STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Class Action Claims Against Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 20, 2020
PR
05:39pCanada's CIBC lost $64 million in a day in gold market turmoil
RE
05:38pStocks, euro rise on recovery hopes; U.S.-China rift lifts gold
RE
05:38pREGO PAYMENT ARCHITECTURES : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
05:38pHERSHEY CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:38pROTH CH ACQUISITION I CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:38pJADE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:38pHARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:38pFIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
3VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
5DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group