Vial Cap Sealing Machines - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Vial Cap Sealing Machines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

Factors such as increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry and increasing use of multipacks are propelling the growth of the market. The chances of breakage of vial caps can hinder the market growth. The technological advancement for automation, speed and accuracy of vial cap sealing machine provide better opportunities to the market.

The small bottles made up of glass or plastic like polypropylene are called as vials and used with unique capping to keep the liquid or powder in the vial safe from contamination. For crimped seals, high-class aluminum vial caps are used owing to its exceptional formability and strength, whereas for non-crimped seals, plastic vial caps are used which are made up of polypropylene and natural rubber. It is significant to use more precise method for capping or sealing the vial.

Multi-head vial cap sealing machine

Single head vial cap sealing machine

Manual vial cap sealing machine

Automatic vial cap sealing machine

Semi-automatic vial cap sealing machine

Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical



Shenzhen Penglai Industrial Corporation Limited

R-V Industries Inc.

NK Industries Ltd.

Flexicon Corporation

Dynamic Engitech Pvt Ltd

Cropharm Inc.

Cozzoli Machine Company

Closure Systems International, Inc.

The Adelphi Group of Companies

M.G. Industries

