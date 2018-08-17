Vial Cap Sealing Machines - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vial
The Global Vial Cap Sealing Machines Market is expected to grow at a
CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period
Factors such as increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry and
increasing use of multipacks are propelling the growth of the market.
The chances of breakage of vial caps can hinder the market growth. The
technological advancement for automation, speed and accuracy of vial cap
sealing machine provide better opportunities to the market.
The small bottles made up of glass or plastic like polypropylene are
called as vials and used with unique capping to keep the liquid or
powder in the vial safe from contamination. For crimped seals,
high-class aluminum vial caps are used owing to its exceptional
formability and strength, whereas for non-crimped seals, plastic vial
caps are used which are made up of polypropylene and natural rubber. It
is significant to use more precise method for capping or sealing the
vial.
Scope of the Report
Number of heads at a time Covered:
-
Multi-head vial cap sealing machine
-
Single head vial cap sealing machine
Technologies Covered:
-
Manual vial cap sealing machine
-
Automatic vial cap sealing machine
-
Semi-automatic vial cap sealing machine
End Users Covered:
-
Beverage
-
Personal Care & Cosmetics
-
Pharmaceutical
Companies Mentioned
-
Shenzhen Penglai Industrial Corporation Limited
-
R-V Industries Inc.
-
NK Industries Ltd.
-
Flexicon Corporation
-
Dynamic Engitech Pvt Ltd
-
Cropharm Inc.
-
Cozzoli Machine Company
-
Closure Systems International, Inc.
-
The Adelphi Group of Companies
-
M.G. Industries
