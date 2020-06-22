Log in
Viamedia : Names Jim Loughran Senior Vice President of Digital

06/22/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Advertising Veteran Joins the Viamedia Team to Expand Digital Sales & Development

Viamedia, the television industry’s largest independent local ad management company, today named Jim Loughran senior vice president of digital, effective immediately. Loughran will oversee, develop and grow the future of the company’s digital sales and operations. He recently served as senior vice president, national addressable, OTT and digital sales for Ampersand (formerly NCC Media), where he grew ad revenue from approximately $10 million to more than $100 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005206/en/

Jim Loughran, Senior Vice President of Digital, Viamedia (Photo: Business Wire)

Jim Loughran, Senior Vice President of Digital, Viamedia (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jim has demonstrated the ability to execute and drive digital sales,” said Viamedia President and CEO, Mark Lieberman. “As a leading local cross media advertising company, Viamedia is always seeking to bring the best leaders to create value for our advertisers. Jim is the right person to help make that happen, especially as our advertising business customers are looking for guidance as the economy reopens in a post-pandemic world."

Loughran will work alongside the cross-media sales teams to execute on objectives, oversee and coordinate product development and manage relationships with key strategic partners. He will be based in Viamedia’s New York City headquarters, and will report to Viamedia Chief Revenue Officer David Solomon.

Loughran brings to Viamedia more than 20 years’ experience leading digital, advanced television, OTT, mobile and linear advertising sales. Prior to Ampersand Loughran was vice president of sales for CBS Interactive, overseeing a $120 million sales effort on behalf of a portfolio of websites including CNET, CBS News, ZDNet, TechRepublic and Moneywatch.

About Viamedia

Headquartered in New York City with operational headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, Viamedia provides a comprehensive audience and impression-based local video cross media advertising platform. As part of the platform, Viamedia has exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 Cable TV Distributors in 34 states across 76 DMAs, offering advertising on cable TV networks to more than 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers. Viamedia also offers those advertisers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products including Viamedia's proprietary QTTTM as well as OTT, mobile, display, email, search, and social, in those DMAs and beyond. Viamedia's success is built on its proprietary software, people and processes. In June 2020, Viamedia launched #ChangeStartsRightHere, a grassroots campaign to foster positive conversations to help end racism. As part of the initiative, Viamedia has invited local business, minority leaders and law enforcement to submit spots about how they are working together to create positive change and a more inclusive future, which Viamedia will run free of charge across its nationwide footprint. For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com and http://www.changestartsrighthere.com/.


