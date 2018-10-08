Viavarejo : 3Q18 Earnings Release Schedule

São Caetano do Sul, October 8th, 2018- Via Varejo S.A.[B3: VVAR11, VVAR3 and VVAR4] announces its third quarter (3Q18) earnings release schedule.
EARNINGS RELEASE
CONFERENCE CALL WITH WEBCAST
October 24th, 2018
After the market
October 25th, 2018
02:00 p.m. (Brasília time) | 1:00 p.m. (NY) | 8:00 p.m. (London)
Conference in English (simultaneous translation)
+1 (646) 843-6054
Webcast: click here.
Conference in Portuguese (original language)
+55 (11) 2188-0155
Webcast: click here.
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Access code for audio in English: Via Varejo
Access code for audio in Portuguese: Via Varejo
The conference call will also be available in audio format on http://www.viavarejo.com.br/ir
Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.
In line with the best corporate governance practices and in order to assure fair disclosure and transparency in the 3Q18 earnings release, Via Varejo S.A. will observe a quiet period fromOctober 09th through October 24th, 2018after the earnings release.
Disclaimer
