Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viavarejo : 3Q18 Earnings Release Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

São Caetano do Sul, October 8th, 2018- Via Varejo S.A.[B3: VVAR11, VVAR3 and VVAR4] announces its third quarter (3Q18) earnings release schedule.

EARNINGS RELEASE
October 24th, 2018
After the market

CONFERENCE CALL WITH WEBCAST
October 25th, 2018
02:00 p.m. (Brasília time) | 1:00 p.m. (NY) | 8:00 p.m. (London)
Conference in English (simultaneous translation)
+1 (646) 843-6054
Webcast: click here.
Conference in Portuguese (original language)
+55 (11) 2188-0155
Webcast: click here.

Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Access code for audio in English: Via Varejo
Access code for audio in Portuguese: Via Varejo
The conference call will also be available in audio format on http://www.viavarejo.com.br/ir

Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

In line with the best corporate governance practices and in order to assure fair disclosure and transparency in the 3Q18 earnings release, Via Varejo S.A. will observe a quiet period fromOctober 09th through October 24th, 2018after the earnings release.

Disclaimer

Viavarejo SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 21:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:09aSTANBIC IBTC BANK : Deploys Robots To Boost Service Delivery
AQ
01:05aROSANA : Research reports, blogs and books should also enjoy media freedom
AQ
01:05aM&T BANK : survey finds optimism about economy
AQ
01:05aAlt Resources Ltd Exploration Update Bottle Creek Gold Project
AW
01:04aGoogle drops out of bidding for $10 billion Pentagon data deal
RE
01:04aGoogle drops out of bidding for $10 billion Pentagon data deal
RE
01:04aThe Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN)
GL
01:03aFIDELITY BANK : supports FG financial inclusion with savings promo
AQ
01:03aSTERLING BANK : intensifies debt recovery drive — Spokesman
AQ
01:03aNIGERIAN BREW : NSE market indices record marginal growth of 0.19%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IMMUNOGEN, INC. : IMMUNOGEN : to Present Initial Data from FORWARD II Expansion Cohort of Mirvetuximab Soravta..
2ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Present New Data From Oncology Portfolio at ESMO 2018 Congres..
3EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS : Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 13 Presentations at ESMO 2018 Congress
4SQUARE : Your Guide to the Minimum Wage in Indiana
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : TO ADAPT UK UNSCRIPTED SENSATION THE CIRCLE WITH THREE LOCAL VERSIONS FOR COUNTRIES AROUND..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.