Viavarejo : 4Q18 and 2018 Results

São Caetano do Sul, February 20th, 2019- Via Varejo S.A.[B3: VVAR3] releases its fourth quarter 2018 (4Q18) and year of 2018 earnings results.

Via Varejo

Consolidated Gross Revenue in 2018 was R$30.6 billion, up 5.2% from 2017. In 4Q18, Consolidated Gross Revenue was R$8.5 billion, growing 0.8% compared to last year.



Gross sales in 2018 at physical stores totaled R$23.7 billion, up 4.6% from 2017. In 4Q18, sales reached R$6.7 billion, increasing 1.7% from 4Q17.



Online Invoiced GMV totaled R$7.4 billion in 2018, up 10.2%. In the quarter, GMV reached R$2.0 billion, with growth of 5.1% and marketplace penetration of 17.4% (vs. 13.2% in 4Q17).



Click'n Collect in 2018 reached 17.0% of GMV. In 4Q18, it came to 24.5% (vs. 9.6% in 4Q17), demonstrating consistency in the evolution of our multi-channel strategy.



Gross Profit of R$7.9 billion in 2018, representing gross margin of 29.3%. In the quarter, Gross Profit amounted to R$2.0 billion, with gross margin of 27.1%.



In 2018, Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$1.2 billion, for EBITDA margin of 4.6%. In 4Q18, adjusted EBITDA was R$275 million, with EBITDA margin of 3.7%.



We ended the quarter with net cash, including unsold credit card receivables, of R$4.4 billion.

Launch of the Ponto Frio app in October 2018, which uses the same technology used by the Casas Bahia app (launched in September 2018). Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio App penetration in Via Varejo GMV increased 9.0 p.p. in December 2018 compared to December 2017.

