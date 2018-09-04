Viavarejo : Material Fact

VIA VAREJO S.A.

Publicly Traded Corporation with Authorized Capital CNPJ (Brazilian Taxpayers' Roll) No. 33.041.260/0652-90 NIRE (Board of Trade Registry Number) 35.300.394.925

MATERIAL FACT

Via Varejo S.A. ("Company") (B3 - VVAR3, VVAR4, VVAR11), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976 and CVM Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, in continuity to the information contained on the Material Facts published on July 23, 2018 and August 1st, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general:

At the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("AGE") held today it was approved the admission of the Company at the Novo Mercado listing segment of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa e Balcão ("B3" and "Migration"), as well as: (i) the conversion of the totality of the Company's preferred shares into common shares, in the proportion of 1 (one) preferred share to 1 (one) common share ("Conversion"); (ii) the termination of the Units Program; (iii) the overall amendment to the Company's Bylaws to adapt it to the Novo Mercado Regulation of B3 and to incorporate the additional adjustments detailed on the relevant management proposal; and (iv) the reelection of the current members of the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of office until the Company's Annual General Meeting that will deliberate about its financial statements for the fiscal year to end on December 31, 2019.

According to the Special General Meeting of holders of preferred shares of the Company also held today, the Conversion was ratified by 77,63% of the holders of preferred shares of the Company, being the management of the Company authorized to proceed with the Conversion, as well as all the deliberations approved by the AGE in order to operationalize the Migration.

Pursuant to the Articles 136 and 137 of Law 6,404/76, due to the approval of the Conversion, and considering that no shareholder voted against or refrained from voting on the said deliberation, it will be assured the withdrawal right to the holders of preferred shares that did not attend the Special General Meeting.

For such, it will be necessary to demonstrate the proof of evidence of uninterrupted ownership of the preferred shares of the Company from July 23, 2018 - date in which occurred the publication of the material fact to the market in general about the intention of the Company to migrate to the Novo Mercado Listing Segment of B3 - until the date of the effective exercise of such withdrawal right.

As per the terms of Article 45 of Law 6,404/76, the reimbursement amount per preferred share of the Company was appraised at book value, as per the balance sheet for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, duly approved by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on April 26, 2018, namely R$ 2.28613248343 (two reais, twenty-eight cents and fractions of cents) per preferred share of the Company, not applicable any type of monetary correction orfinancial adjustment on this amount, as well as it will be disregarded in the payment possible fractions of cents.

The term for the exercise of the withdrawal right will be of thirty (30) days counted as of the publication of the minutes of the Special General Meeting and the Notice to Shareholders which will inform the procedures related to the exercise of the withdrawal right, which shall occur in principle on September 4, 2018.

We emphasize that the Company will not exercise the right to reconsider the deliberation of the Conversion as provided for in paragraph 3 of Article 137 of Law 6,404/76.

The effectiveness of the deliberations of (i) the Conversion; (ii) termination of the Units Program; (iii) and overall amendment to the Company's Bylaws will be effective on the date of the Migration of the Company to the Novo Mercado listing segment of B3, which will occur after the expiration of the withdrawal right, the implementation of the other measures necessary to the Migration and effective approval of said Migration by B3.

Finally, the Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the development of the Migration object of this Material Fact.

São Caetano do Sul, September 03, 2018.

FELIPE CORAGEM NEGRÃO

Chief Financial Officer and Investors Relation Officer

Via Varejo S.A.