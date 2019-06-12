Viavarejo : Material Fact - Transaction involving the controlling shareholder

Material Fact

Via Varejo S.A. ('Company') (B3 - VVAR3), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, received the following letter from its controlling shareholder, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição:

'São Paulo, June 12, 2019

To

VIA VAREJO S.A.

At.: Sr. Felipe Coragem Negrão

Investor Relations Officer of Via Varejo S.A.

Rua João Pessoa, n.º 83, Centro

São Caetano do Sul/São Paulo,

CEP 09520-010

Ref: Transactions involving the controlling shareholder

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ('Company'), controlling shareholder of Via Varejo S.A., in accordance with Law 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction nº 358/02, informs the following.

On June 11, 2019, the Company received a letter from Mr. Michael Klein informing that, in case the Company sells all the common shares of Via Varejo S.A. held by the Company ('Via Varejo') in a block trade in B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ('Block Trade' and 'B3'), he will submit, individually (directly or indirectly) and together with other investors, one or more purchase orders to acquire these shares for the maximum price of R$4.75 (four reais and seventy-five cents) per share.

The Board of Directors of the Company approved, in a meeting held today, the sale of all the shares held by the Company in Via Varejo in a Block Trade in B3, for the minimum price of R$4.75 (four reais and seventy-five cents).

We request that, under the terms of paragraph 1 of article 3 of CVM Instruction 358/02, the adequate treatment is given to the information above with its disclosure by Via Varejo as a Material Fact.

Daniela Sabbag

Investor Relations Officer of

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição'

Via Varejo will keep the market and its shareholders informed of any new material facts related to this matter.

São Caetano do Sul, June 12, 2019.



FELIPE CORAGEM NEGRÃO

Investor Relations Officer of

Via Varejo S.A.

