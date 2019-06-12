Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viavarejo : Material Fact - Transaction involving the controlling shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 08:54am EDT

Material Fact

Via Varejo S.A. ('Company') (B3 - VVAR3), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, received the following letter from its controlling shareholder, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição:

'São Paulo, June 12, 2019

To
VIA VAREJO S.A.
At.: Sr. Felipe Coragem Negrão
Investor Relations Officer of Via Varejo S.A.
Rua João Pessoa, n.º 83, Centro
São Caetano do Sul/São Paulo,
CEP 09520-010

Ref: Transactions involving the controlling shareholder

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ('Company'), controlling shareholder of Via Varejo S.A., in accordance with Law 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction nº 358/02, informs the following.

On June 11, 2019, the Company received a letter from Mr. Michael Klein informing that, in case the Company sells all the common shares of Via Varejo S.A. held by the Company ('Via Varejo') in a block trade in B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ('Block Trade' and 'B3'), he will submit, individually (directly or indirectly) and together with other investors, one or more purchase orders to acquire these shares for the maximum price of R$4.75 (four reais and seventy-five cents) per share.

The Board of Directors of the Company approved, in a meeting held today, the sale of all the shares held by the Company in Via Varejo in a Block Trade in B3, for the minimum price of R$4.75 (four reais and seventy-five cents).

We request that, under the terms of paragraph 1 of article 3 of CVM Instruction 358/02, the adequate treatment is given to the information above with its disclosure by Via Varejo as a Material Fact.

Daniela Sabbag
Investor Relations Officer of
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição'

Via Varejo will keep the market and its shareholders informed of any new material facts related to this matter.

São Caetano do Sul, June 12, 2019.

FELIPE CORAGEM NEGRÃO
Investor Relations Officer of
Via Varejo S.A.

Click here to access the Material Fact in PDF format.

Disclaimer

Viavarejo SA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 12:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aNAMSA : Recognized as Leading Medical Device CRO for Third Consecutive Year by Life Science Leader
BU
09:13aGlobal Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market 2019-2023| 16% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
09:13aOrthoTrophix Presents Clinical Data at European Congress of Rheumatology
BU
09:13aINDIGO : Launches The Terraton Initiative™ to Remove One Trillion Tons of Carbon Dioxide from the Atmosphere by Unlocking the Potential of Agricultural Soils to Sequester Carbon
BU
09:12aSOFTBANK : Saudi, Abu Dhabi and Oman said to be in talks with SoftBank over new $100bn fund
AQ
09:12aGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:12aINNIO : Helps Aggreko Boost Fleet Monitoring Capacity across Three Major Power Plants, Ahead of Schedule
BU
09:12aFORD MOTOR : to Repair Suspension Issue on 2011-2017 Explorers
DJ
09:11aSOLEBURY TROUT : Launches New Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Practice Led by New Hire Amanda Cimaglia
BU
09:11aLuminus Management Sends Proposal to EnscoRowan plc Board of Directors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
4PEPSICO : PEPSICO : Reckitt picks PepsiCo exec as CEO, going outside for first time
5TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About