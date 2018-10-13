Vibra Health Plan : Announces 2019 Medicare Advantage PPO Plans, Providing Personalized, Affordable Coverage in 31 Pennsylvania Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibra Health Plan today announced Medicare Advantage plan options for 2019 featuring a Member Advocacy Program. Vibra Health Plan PPO plans are available to Medicare-eligible individuals within its 31-county Pennsylvania service area.

Vibra Health Plan's Medicare Advantage PPO plans provide each member with a personalized experience through a Member Advocate, who provides compassionate and knowledgeable service to ensure members understand their benefits and wellness options.

"Whether you are new to Medicare, or have been enrolled for years, open enrollment can be overwhelming. Vibra Health Plan is focused on eliminating the confusion by making the process as smooth as possible," said Debbie Rittenour, senior vice president, Vibra Health Plan. "We offer informational seminars that help people choose the best option for them. During the open enrollment period, encourage anyone who is eligible for Medicare to reach out to us for assistance."

Vibra Health Plan is offering two plan options. Features common to both plans include:

Affordable monthly premiums (Essential PPO plan premium as low as $0 )

) An expansive network of doctors and hospitals, which includes local hospitals and professional providers

An extensive preferred pharmacy network including Giant, Walmart, Rite Aid, Walgreens

Primary care visits with copays as low as $5

No deductibles to satisfy before medical and prescription drug benefits begin

Routine vision exam with coverage for eyeglasses or contact lenses

Monthly allowance for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs for all individual plans

Expanded dental benefits with an annual allowance of $2,000

Routine hearing benefits, which include a $300 hearing aid allowance

hearing aid allowance 100% coverage with no copays for preventive screenings and immunizations, including pneumonia and flu shots

Some plans also include:

Gym membership reimbursement

Non-emergent transportation coverage

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) allows individual Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in or change a Medicare Advantage or Part D plan during the annual enrollment period, which runs from October 15 to December 7, 2018. Once enrollment is complete, the member's plan has a January 1, 2019 effective date.

Throughout the annual enrollment period, Vibra Health Plan offers free informational seminars to help Medicare beneficiaries understand their Medicare options. To find and register to attend a seminar, visit vibrahealthplan.com or call 1-844-324-0690 (TTY: 711). A sales person will be present with information and applications. For accommodation of persons with special needs at sales meetings, beneficiaries should call 1-844-324-0690 (TTY: 711), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended hours from October 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019.

Vibra Health Plan PPO options can be purchased through one of the company's licensed brokers or agents.

Vibra Health Plan PPO is available to residents in the following PA counties: Adams, Berks, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York.

Important Information for Medicare Beneficiaries

This information is not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact us at 1-844-324-0690, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended hours from October 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019. Limitations, copayments, and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums, and/or co-payments may change on January 1 of each year. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

About Vibra Health Plan

Vibra Health Plan is a health insurance company located in Harrisburg, PA. We have a keen understanding of the difficulties encountered by patients and physicians in today's healthcare environment. Vibra Health Plan is committed to focusing on the needs of its members and providers, assisting members in navigating the healthcare system and providing access to affordable, quality care. Our member service and online tools help members to be empowered healthcare consumers.

Vibra Health Plan is a PPO with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Vibra Health Plan depends on contract renewal.

H9408__AEPPRRL_M

