Vibrant Life is Helping Men Wave Goodbye to Erectile Dysfunction with Cutting-edge GAINSWave® Treatment

08/23/2019 | 08:01am EDT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip C. Brittain, DO with Vibrant Life is implementing a non-invasive and drug-free solution for Erectile Dysfunction (ED). This cutting-edge procedure boasts a 75% success rate amongst patients. The treatment is called GAINSWave®, and is the premium brand of shockwave therapy performed by a highly-trained network of providers across the nation.

GAINSWave Logo (PRNewsfoto/GAINSWave)

This all-natural solution addresses the root cause of the issue using Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Soundwaves (Li-ESWT) to remove micro-plaque, stimulate the growth of new blood vessels, and improve blood flow.

Erectile Dysfunction is a natural occurrence that affects many men as they age. Over time, the vessels in the genitalia weaken and micro-plaque builds. This plaque restricts the blood flow that streams throughout the area, making it difficult to achieve an erection. Subsequently, sensitivity and blood vessel production declines as well.

"For years, medical professionals have been searching for a concrete solution to treat the core of Erectile Dysfunction as opposed to just masking the symptoms with painful injections and pharmaceuticals," says Philip C. Brittain, DO. "From my experience, GAINSWave is that solution." Shockwave therapy has been used in Europe for more than 15 years with great success treating things from Plantar fasciitis to Achilles tendonitis, and Myocardial revascularization.

There have been multiple studies that verify the efficacy of the shockwave therapy used in GAINSWave treatment.

Patients receiving GAINSWave have confirmed positive results, reporting improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance, and decreased refractory times between ejaculation. "It's also a powerful way to prevent ED. Until recently, most men were unaware that they could take their packages in for routine maintenance," adds Philip C. Brittain, DO.

Treatment is safe and comfortable helping men optimize sexual performance and reverse the effects ofErectile Dysfunction and Peyronie's disease. Vibrant Life is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 642 S Walker St, Bloomington, IN 47403.

Dr. Brittain is a board certified gynecologist specializing in gynecology, hormone replacement therapy for both men and women and intimate wellness. Visit www.drbrittain.com to schedule a consultation.

For More Information Contact:
Adrian Gonzalez
Social Media & PR Specialist
adrian@vitalityconnect.com
786-558-0338

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vibrant-life-is-helping-men-wave-goodbye-to-erectile-dysfunction-with-cutting-edge-gainswave-treatment-300906144.html

SOURCE GAINSWave


© PRNewswire 2019
