Vibrant : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(b)That approval be and is hereby given for the Directors of the Company and each of them be and is hereby authorised to take any and all steps and to do and/or procure to be done any and all acts and things (including without limitation, to approve, sign and execute all such documents which they in their absolute discretion consider to be necessary, and to exercise such discretion as may be required, to approve any amendments, alterations or modifications to any documents, and to sign, file and/or submit any notices, forms and documents with or to the relevant authorities) as they and/or he may consider necessary, desirable or expedient in order to implement, finalise and give full effect to this Ordinary Resolution and the Proposed Sale and Leaseback Arrangement and/or the matters contemplated herein.

(i)the sale of the property located at 121 Banyan Drive, Singapore 627570 and the mechanical and electrical equipment relating thereto from the Vendor (as defined in the Shareholders' Circular) to the Purchaser (as defined in the Shareholders' Circular); and

(a)That approval be and is hereby given for the Proposed Sale and Leaseback Arrangement (as described in the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 3 April 2019 (the "Shareholders' Circular")), which involves:-

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED (the "Company") will be held at 51 Penjuru Road, #04-00,Freight Links Express Logisticentre, Singapore 609143 on 18 April 2019 at 9.30 a.m. for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing with or without modifications, the following resolution:-

Notes:

1.A member of the Company (other than a Relevant Intermediary) (as defined in Note 2 below) entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint not more than two (2) proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. Such proxy need not be a member of the Company and where there are two (2) proxies, the number of shares to be represented by each proxy must be stated.

2.A member who is a Relevant Intermediary entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint more than two (2) proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by such member. Where such member appoints more than two (2) proxies, the number and class of shares to be represented by each proxy must be stated.

"Relevant intermediary" means:

(a)a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act (Chapter 19) of Singapore or a wholly owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds shares in that capacity;

(b)a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore and who holds shares in that capacity; or

(c)the Central Provident Fund Board established by the Central Provident Fund Act (Chapter 36) of Singapore, in respect of shares purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under that Act providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the Board holds those shares in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation.

3.If the member is a corporation, the instrument appointing the proxy must be under seal or the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

4.The instrument or form appointing a proxy or proxies, duly executed, must be deposited at the Company's registered office at 51 Penjuru Road, #04-00, Freight Links Express Logisticentre, Singapore 609143, not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM.

PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY:

By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representatives to attend, speak and vote at the EGM and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (a) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the members personal data by the Company (or its agents) for the purpose of the processing and administration by the Company (or its agents) of proxies and representatives appointed for the EGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the EGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (b) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (c) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the members breach of warranty.