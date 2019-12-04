Log in
Vicarious Surgical : Announces Breakthrough Designation by the FDA, Appoints Scott Huennekens to Board of Directors

12/04/2019 | 08:08am EST

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicarious Surgical Inc., the leading innovator in virtual reality and robotics for minimally invasive surgical treatments, announced today they were recently granted the Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA Breakthrough Devices Program is intended to help patients receive more timely access to breakthrough technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment. Under the program, the FDA provides priority review and interactive communication regarding device development and clinical trial protocols, through to commercialization decisions.

"We are the first surgical robot to be recognized with the FDA's Breakthrough classification," says Adam Sachs, CEO and Co-Founder of Vicarious Surgical. "This validates the platform we are developing and the clinical value it can offer surgeons and patients. It also adds to our momentum as we advance our innovative technology toward commercialization."

Additionally, Vicarious Surgical has appointed Scott Huennekens, a proven leader in the medical device industry, to its Board of Directors. He most recently served as the President & CEO of Verb Surgical, a Google and J&J joint venture, and was previously President & CEO at Volcano Therapeutics and Digirad Corporation. Mr. Huennekens holds an MBA from Harvard University and a B.S. in business administration from the University of Southern California.

Mr. Sachs states, "Scott has keen business insight into the complex surgical robotics market and brings a wealth of experience from the broader medical device industry. Vicarious Surgical will benefit greatly from his involvement as we continue with fundraising, product development and organizational growth. We are thrilled to have Scott join our Board of Directors."

"I am honored to join Vicarious Surgical's Board of Directors," says Mr. Huennekens. "Vicarious Surgical has developed the most innovative robotic technology I have seen, and I believe it will transform the future of minimally invasive surgery."

About Vicarious Surgical
Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is applying the latest innovations in robotics and virtual reality to create a new paradigm in minimally invasive surgical treatment. The company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Khosla Ventures, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, and Marc Benioff.

Contact:
media@vicarioussurgical.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vicarious-surgical-announces-breakthrough-designation-by-the-fda-appoints-scott-huennekens-to-board-of-directors-300968654.html

SOURCE Vicarious Surgical


© PRNewswire 2019
