Vicat: 2018 Results

Sales up 5.9% at constant scope and exchange rates to €2,582
million
EBITDA of €435 million (+2.7% at constant scope and exchange
rates)
Net income, Group share: €151 million (+12.0% at constant scope
and exchange rates)
Solid free cash flow of €167 million
Debt reduction: gearing of 27.8% and leverage of 1.59x
Proposed dividend of €1.50 per share
The Vicat group (Paris:VCT) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 – VCT) has
today reported its 2018 results.
Audited condensed consolidated income statement:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ million)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change compared with 2018
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
At constant
scope and
exchange rates
|
Consolidated sales
|
|
2,582
|
|
2,563
|
|
+0.7%
|
|
+5.9%
|
EBITDA
|
|
435
|
|
444
|
|
-2.2%
|
|
+2.7%
|
EBITDA margin (%)
|
|
16.8
|
|
17.3
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
|
249
|
|
247
|
|
+0.8%
|
|
+5.9%
|
EBIT margin (%)
|
|
9.7
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
161
|
|
156
|
|
+3.2%
|
|
+8.6%
|
Net margin (%)
|
|
6.2
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, Group share
|
|
151
|
|
142
|
|
+6.3%
|
|
+12.0%
|
Cash flow from operations
|
|
338
|
|
346
|
|
-2.3%
|
|
+3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commenting on these figures, the Group’s Chairman and CEO said: “Vicat
delivered a satisfying performance in 2018, in a very mixed operating
environment that saw large seasonal variations. The dynamism of the
Group’s sales teams, combined with a very firm grip on costs, allowed us
to limit the consequences of the monetary and geopolitical difficulties
affecting some of our markets. Our solid free cash flow allowed us to
reduce debt further, as we had undertaken to do, and to resume our
targeted acquisitions strategy with the purchase of Ciplan in Brazil.”
In this press release, and unless indicated otherwise, all changes
are stated on a year-on-year basis (2018/2017), and at constant scope
and exchange rates.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding
results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or
targets. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and
uncertainties as described in the Company’s annual report available on
its website (www.vicat.fr).
These statements do not reflect the future performance of the Company,
which may differ significantly. The Company does not undertake to
provide updates of these statements.
Further information about Vicat is available from its website (www.vicat.fr).
1. Income statement
1.1 Consolidated income statement
The Vicat Group’s consolidated sales in the 2018 financial
year came to €2,582 million, representing an increase of 0.7% on a
reported basis or 5.9% at constant scope and exchange rates compared
with 2017.
In particular, consolidated sales were held back by a negative currency
effect of almost €138 million. All of the Group’s foreign currencies
declined sharply against the euro, particularly the Turkish lira, which
accounted for almost half of the negative effect, the Indian rupee, the
US dollar and Swiss franc.
Movements in consolidated sales by region, excluding scope and
currency effects, show:
solid growth in France in all businesses, supported by higher cement
and aggregates volumes. However, the Group’s strategy of price rises
meant that concrete volumes fell slightly in 2018. Selling prices
improved slightly in Cement and Aggregates, and more substantially in
Concrete;
buoyant business levels in Asia, supported by strong sales growth in
Kazakhstan and India, and also in Turkey but less so because of the
impact of the devaluation at the end of the year. Cement volumes rose
significantly in India and Kazakhstan but fell in Turkey. Selling
prices were up substantially in Kazakhstan and Turkey but down in
India;
further improvement in the United States, supported by an increase in
cement volumes and selling prices, despite disruption caused by
wildfires and more difficult weather conditions in California;
higher business levels in West Africa, supported by the Cement and
Aggregates businesses in Senegal, and despite declines in Mali and
Mauritania.
These positive factors made up for:
a slight fall in sales in Europe (excluding France), with Swiss sales
falling across all businesses, although sales in Italy rose
significantly;
and a substantial fall in sales in Egypt, where a sharp decline in
volumes was only very partially offset by higher selling prices.
The breakdown of operational sales by business shows that the
contribution of the Group’s various businesses was stable:
The Cement business accounted for 50.7% of operational sales as
opposed to 51.0% in 2017;
-
Concrete & Aggregates contributed 34.5% of operational sales in 2018,
stable compared with the 2017 figure;
-
Other Products & Services saw its contribution to operational sales
stabilise at 14.7% as opposed to 14.5% in 2017.
The proportion of operational sales coming from the Group’s main
businesses, i.e. Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, was stable at more
than 85%.
The Group’s consolidated EBITDA fell 2.2% on a reported
basis to €435 million, but rose 2.7% at constant scope and exchange
rates. On that basis, EBITDA margin on consolidated sales was 16.8%
versus 17.3% in 2017.
The rise in the euro against all of the Group’s other currencies dragged
down EBITDA by €22 million in 2018. That impact was particularly large
in Turkey and India.
In 2018, the year-on-year increase in EBITDA at constant scope and
exchange rates resulted from:
higher EBITDA generated in France in the Cement business and more
especially in the Concrete & Aggregates business;
-
further improvement in EBITDA in the United States. Higher volumes and
average selling prices in the Cement business offset the decline in
EBITDA in the Concrete business;
-
higher EBITDA in Kazakhstan, with increases in both selling prices and
volumes;
-
EBITDA growth in Italy, supported by a significant increase in volumes
and selling prices.
These good performances offset lower EBITDA in:
West Africa, where weaker performance in the Cement business in
Senegal, resulting from a substantial increase in production costs,
was only partly offset by solid EBITDA growth in the Aggregates
business;
India, where volumes grew very strongly but selling prices fell and
energy costs rose;
Turkey where, after a very good first half, the substantial
devaluation of the Turkish lira in the second half and its impact on
the macroeconomic and sector environment caused EBITDA to fall very
sharply in that period. Against this weak background, the steep
decline in volumes in the second half and the significant increase in
production costs was only partly offset by the substantial increase in
selling prices;
-
Egypt, where the very sharp decline in volumes, caused by the security
situation and strong production cost inflation, was only very
partially offset by higher selling prices. Against this backdrop,
Egypt recorded a loss at the EBITDA level in 2018;
-
West Africa, where Cement selling prices were stable against a
background of sharply rising production costs, only partly offset by a
significant improvement in EBITDA in the Aggregates business;
-
Switzerland, which was affected by lower volumes in the Cement and
Precast businesses.
Consolidated EBIT came to €249 million, up 0.8%
year-on-year and up 5.9% at constant scope and exchange rates. EBIT
margin on consolidated sales was 9.7% in 2018, compared with 9.6% in
2017.
Net financial expense improved sharply by €8.9 million and
amounted to €19.3 million, mainly because of:
a €7.1 million decrease in the cost of net debt;
-
a €1.8 million improvement in other financial income and expenses,
primarily resulting from a €2.7 million improvement in net foreign
exchange gains/losses.
-
a €5.3 million increase in the current tax expense compared with 2017,
because the non-recurrence of tax income recorded in 2017 in France,
the reduction in the US tax rate from 35% to 21%, a reduced
withholding tax charge on intragroup dividends, and the 10% increase
in reported income before tax;
-
an €8.1 million increase in net deferred tax expense compared with
2017 because of strong earnings growth in the United States, which led
to substantial use of tax loss carryforwards.
Consolidated net income totalled €160.8 million, up 3.2%
on a reported basis and up 8.6% at constant scope and exchange rates.
Net margin (consolidated net income / consolidated sales) was 6.2% as
opposed to 6.1% in 2017.
Net income, Group share was up 6.3% or 12.0% at constant scope
and exchange rates. On the basis of net income, Group share, earnings
per share amounted to €3.37 in 2018 versus €3.17 in 2017.
On the strength of these full-year 2018 results and confident in the
Group’s ability to pursue further development, the Board of Directors
decided at its meeting on 15 February 2019 to propose an unchanged
dividend payment of €1.50 per share to shareholders at the Group’s
Annual General Meeting due to be held on 11 April 2019.
1.2 Income statement analysed by geographical
region
1.2.1. Income statement, France
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ million)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change compared with 2017
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
At constant scope
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated sales
|
|
950
|
|
890
|
|
+6.7%
|
|
+6.6%
|
EBITDA
|
|
148
|
|
129
|
|
+14.4%
|
|
+14.4%
|
EBIT
|
|
92
|
|
69
|
|
+32.5%
|
|
+32.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In 2018, the gradual upturn in the French market continued, supported by
a more favourable macroeconomic and sector environment and, at the start
of the year, milder weather conditions than in 2017. The infrastructure,
industrial and commercial markets comfortably offset a slight
contraction in the residential market, caused by the absence of new tax
incentives.
The Group’s performance improved, with sales rising 6.6% and EBITDA
14.4% despite higher energy costs. This reflects an improvement in
selling prices, particularly in Concrete, and improved operating
conditions.
In the Cement business, operational sales rose
4.8% in 2018. This growth came on the back of a 3% increase in
volumes. Prices rose slightly in the domestic market and more
substantially in export markets.
As a result, and given higher
energy costs, EBITDA rose 3.3% over the year as a whole. EBITDA margin
on operational sales was therefore almost unchanged in 2018.
In the Concrete & Aggregates business, operational
and consolidated sales rose by 4.6%. The strategy adopted by the Group
with the aim of restoring profitability in the Concrete business,
particularly through a selective sales approach, resulted in a
significant increase in concrete selling prices that comfortably
offset a 2% decline in volumes. In Aggregates, volumes rose again, by
more than 2%, in a strongly positive price environment.
As a
result of these factors, EBITDA generated by this business in France
doubled compared with 2017, and EBITDA margin on operational sales was
up 320 basis points.
In the Other Products & Services business, operational
sales rose 9.8% year-on-year.
EBITDA was down 8.4%, mainly because of a decline in the paper business,
while EBITDA margin on operational sales fell 60 basis points.
1.2.2. Income statement for Europe excluding France
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ million)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
At constant scope and
exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated sales
|
|
390
|
|
410
|
|
-4.9%
|
|
-2.7%
|
EBITDA
|
|
87
|
|
95
|
|
-7.8%
|
|
-4.7%
|
EBIT
|
|
60
|
|
62
|
|
-2.5%
|
|
+0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In Europe excluding France, 2018 saw a slowdown in Switzerland related
to the absence of major infrastructure projects that had strongly
supported business levels in previous years, particularly in the regions
in which the Group operates. In Italy, after business levels had been
affected by a difficult macroeconomic and sector context for a long
time, 2018 brought an upturn in the construction sector.
In Switzerland, consolidated sales came to €375 million in 2018,
down 5.7% on a reported basis and down 3.4% at constant scope and
exchange rates.
EBITDA was down 8.7% on a reported basis to €84 million (down 5.6% at
constant scope and exchange rates). EBITDA margin on consolidated sales
fell 70 basis points in 2018.
In the Cement business, operational sales moved 6.7%
lower on a reported basis and 3.1% lower at constant scope and
exchange rates. The decline was due to the absence of major
infrastructure projects in 2018, which had given a boost to the
Group’s business levels in previous years. That led to a 7% decline in
volumes last year. On the plus side, after a long period of pressure
on selling prices starting in late 2015, the competitive environment
gradually improved in 2018, resulting in higher selling prices.
On
that basis, and against a background of rising energy costs, EBITDA
fell 3.8% over the full year at constant scope and exchange rates.
EBITDA margin on operational sales was almost stable.
In the Concrete & Aggregates business, operational
sales moved 3.2% lower on a reported basis and 2.8% lower at constant
scope and exchange rates. The decline was caused by a fall in the
number of major infrastructure projects, which led to a sharp
contraction in volumes in both Concrete (almost 7%) and Aggregates
(almost 9%). As regards selling prices, after several years of
significant competitive pressure, 2018 saw them stabilise and then
improve gradually, particularly in the Concrete business. As a result,
selling prices were higher over the year as a whole.
Against that
background, EBITDA was up 9.0% in 2018 as a whole at constant scope
and exchange rates, and EBITDA margin on operational sales rose by 170
basis points.
The Precast business posted a 4.3% decline in
operational sales at constant scope and exchange rates (a 7.9% fall on
a reported basis), with lower selling prices in mass-market products
partly offset by further deliveries to the rail sector.
EBITDA
fell 38.6% in 2018 as a whole at constant scope and exchange rates,
and EBITDA margin on operational sales was down 400 basis points.
In Italy, after several difficult years, the market trend
improved significantly in the second quarter of 2018, and the Group
posted a 20.2% increase in consolidated sales over the year as a whole,
supported by a near 11% increase in volumes and an uptick in selling
prices related to an improved product mix.
EBITDA grew 33.2% and EBITDA margin was up 170 basis points in 2018.
1.2.3. Income statement for the United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ million)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
At constant scope
and exchange
rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated sales
|
|
404
|
|
393
|
|
+2.9%
|
|
+7.6%
|
EBITDA
|
|
72
|
|
60
|
|
+19.4%
|
|
+24.9%
|
EBIT
|
|
46
|
|
34
|
|
+34.9%
|
|
+41.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the United States, the macroeconomic and sector improvement
continued in 2018, particularly in the regions in which the Group
operates, although there was some variation because of exceptional
events (such as strong rainfalls and wildfires in California). The
Group’s activity improved in all its businesses in 2018, with
consolidated sales up 7.4% at constant scope and exchange rates.
EBITDA grew 24.9% at constant scope and exchange rates. EBITDA margin on
consolidated sales rose by 240 basis points. 2018 EBITDA includes €10.6
million received as settlement of a legal dispute relating to loss of
business arising in the US Cement business before 2018. Excluding that
item, the Group’s EBITDA in the United States is up 6.8% at constant
scope and exchange rates and EBITDA margin is almost unchanged.
In the Cement business, operational sales grew by
9.0% at constant scope and exchange rates (up 4.2% on a reported
basis). Volumes rose almost 4%, supported by strong growth in the
South-East region, whereas they fell slightly in California because of
certain adverse factors relating mainly to weather conditions and
wildfires in August and November 2018. Selling prices rose fairly
significantly again, particularly in California.
EBITDA in the
Cement business rose by 30.3% at constant scope and exchange rates,
with EBITDA margin on operational sales rising by 520 basis points.
Excluding the €10.6 million settlement payment, EBITDA was up 10.8% at
constant scope and exchange rates, and EBITDA margin on operational
sales rose by 20 basis points.
In the Concrete business, operational sales advanced
3.3% at constant scope and exchange rates in 2018 (down 1.3% on a
reported basis). Volumes fell by almost 3%. The slight increase in the
South-East region, despite highly adverse weather conditions in the
fourth quarter, failed to offset the decline in California, where
volumes were affected by wildfires that destroyed towns composed of
wood-based houses. Selling prices rose in both regions, but more
significantly in California than in the South-East.
EBITDA in the
Concrete business was down 44.3% at constant scope and exchange rates
because of higher costs, particularly raw materials and transport
costs, and a sharp decline in efficiency caused by bad weather and
wildfires in the second half of the year.
1.2.4. Income statement for Asia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ million)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
At constant scope
and exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated sales
|
|
564
|
|
579
|
|
-2.5%
|
|
+15.2%
|
EBITDA
|
|
97
|
|
118
|
|
-17.5%
|
|
-4.0%
|
EBIT
|
|
54
|
|
72
|
|
-23.9%
|
|
-11.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In Asia, the situation varied considerably between countries and
between the first and second halves of the year. Business levels in
Kazakhstan reached a new peak, but the positive trend in Turkey
reversed, after the devaluation of the Turkish lira in the third
quarter. In India, demand rebounded strongly in the construction sector,
in a still competitive environment. As a result of these factors, while
sales rose 15.2% at constant scope and exchange rates, EBITDA was down
4.0%.
In Turkey, after a particularly strong first half because of
favourable weather conditions and the positive sector environment, the
sharp devaluation of the Turkish lira in the third quarter caused
macroeconomic and sector trends to go sharply into reverse. In the
region as a whole, therefore, sales totalled €165 million, down 23.3% on
a reported basis but up 6.1% at constant scope and exchange rates.
Given the new environment and against a background of sharply rising
operating costs, EBITDA generated in Turkey in 2018 amounted to €22
million, down 40.6% on a reported basis and 17.9% at constant scope and
exchange rates, with EBITDA margin on consolidated sales of 13.3%, down
from 17.2% in 2017.
-
In the Cement business, the Group recorded an
increase in its full-year operational sales of 8.8% at constant scope
and exchange rates. However, the severe devaluation of the Turkish
lira meant that operational sales were down 21.3% on a reported basis.
After a very buoyant first half, the trend turned in the second half
because of the direct impact that the August 2018 devaluation had on
the macroeconomic and sector environment. After volumes rose almost
12% in the first half of 2018, they fell almost 22% in the second,
resulting in an 8% decline over the year as a whole. Selling prices
rose sharply, but not enough to offset rapid inflation in production
costs.
As a result, EBITDA in this business posted a decrease of
19.6% at constant scope and exchange rates (down 41.9% on a reported
basis), with EBITDA margin on operational sales down almost 6
percentage points over the full year.
-
In Concrete & Aggregates, operational sales rose
2.9% at constant scope and exchange rates but fell 25.6% on a reported
basis. As in the Cement business, the impact of the devaluation was
felt in the third quarter, and was more severe in the fourth quarter.
Volumes contracted by more than 14% in Concrete and by more than 30%
in Aggregates over the year as a whole. Average selling prices rose
substantially in both Concrete and Aggregates, offsetting the impact
of lower volumes and higher production and logistics costs. As a
result, EBITDA rose 23.8% at constant scope and exchange rates (down
10.5% on a reported basis), with EBITDA margin on operational sales
very slightly higher than in 2017.
In India, 2018 saw a very sharp upturn in cement consumption,
driven in particular by renewed work on major infrastructure projects.
Against that background, the Group posted consolidated sales of
€336 million, up 17.9% at constant scope and exchange rates and 7.4% on
a reported basis. That growth resulted from an increase in volumes,
which rose more than 20% over the year to almost 6.6 million tonnes,
reflecting the strategy pursued by the Group since 2015 to seize
opportunities related to the improving macroeconomic and sector
environment. However, the competitive environment remained tough,
causing average selling prices to decline in 2018.
As a result of these factors and rapid inflation in production costs,
the Group’s EBITDA in India fell 13.1% at constant scope and exchange
rates (down 20.9% on a reported basis). EBITDA margin on operational
sales fell to 15.4%, down from 20.9% in 2017.
In Kazakhstan, supported by its particularly efficient production
facilities, the Group performed very well in a buoyant market, both at
the national level and in terms of exports. Consolidated sales came to
€63 million, up 37.5% at constant scope and exchange rates and up 24.5%
on a reported basis. This good operating performance was driven by a 15%
increase in volumes, along with a further improvement in selling prices
over 2018 as a whole.
As a result, EBITDA generated during the period posted strong growth,
rising 69.3% at constant scope and exchange rates and 53.3% on a
reported basis. EBITDA margin on operational sales improved
significantly to 37.0%, up from 30.1% in 2017.
1.2.5. Income statement for Africa and the Middle East
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ million)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
At constant scope
and exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated sales
|
|
274
|
|
291
|
|
-6.0%
|
|
-5.2%
|
EBITDA
|
|
31
|
|
43
|
|
-28.0%
|
|
-29.0%
|
EBIT
|
|
-3
|
|
11
|
|
n.s.
|
|
n.s.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Africa and Middle East region suffered from a very sharp fall
in activity in Egypt, caused by security conditions. In West Africa,
business levels improved in a growing market. In the region as a whole,
sales fell 6.0% on a reported basis and 5.2% at constant scope and
exchange rates.
EBITDA fell sharply in 2018, coming in at €31 million, down 29.0% at
constant scope and exchange rates. The decline was due to a
deterioration in operating conditions in Egypt because of the security
environment, but also a substantial increase in production costs, and
particularly energy costs, in West Africa.
In Egypt, consolidated sales came to €38 million in 2018, down
37.8% at constant exchange rates and down 40.4% on a reported basis.
That contraction resulted from a near-48% drop in volumes during the
year because of the plant’s shutdown and the halt of sales during March
and April linked to military operations in the Sinai, along with the
slowdown in Egypt’s construction market as a result of the downturn in
the country’s economy. Average selling prices rose markedly over 2018 as
a whole, but the increase was not sufficient to make up for the very
rapid cost inflation caused by the devaluation and deteriorating
operating conditions, particularly in logistics.
In those circumstances, the Group recorded a €10.8 million loss at the
EBITDA level.
In West Africa, consolidated sales totalled €235 million, up 4.1%
at constant scope and exchange rates and up 3.8% on a reported basis.
That performance resulted from growth in the Cement and Aggregates
businesses in Senegal, which offset declines in Mali and Mauritania.
Cement volumes in the region as a whole fell 1%, while Aggregates
volumes were up more than 11%. Selling price increases in the Cement
business in Senegal were limited by regulatory constraints in the run-up
to elections. Prices in Aggregates increased. However, Cement prices
decreased in Mali.
As a result of these factors, along with rapid inflation in production
costs and the deterioration in operating conditions in the Cement
business in Senegal, EBITDA was down 18.3% at constant scope and
exchange rates.
1.3 Income statement broken down by business
segment
1.3.1 Cement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ million)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
At constant scope
and exchange
rates
|
Volume (thousands of tonnes)
|
|
22,833
|
|
22,943
|
|
-0.5%
|
|
|
Operational sales
|
|
1,486
|
|
1,493
|
|
-0.5%
|
|
+6.5%
|
Consolidated sales
|
|
1,252
|
|
1,245
|
|
+0.6%
|
|
+8.0%
|
EBITDA
|
|
330
|
|
353
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
-1.0%
|
EBIT
|
|
201
|
|
220
|
|
-8.3%
|
|
-2.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operational sales in the Cement business rose 6.5% at constant
scope and exchange rates and fell very slightly on a reported basis
(down 0.5%). The increase in sales at constant scope and exchange rates
was due to higher selling prices in all countries except Mali and India.
However, volumes edged lower because of steep declines in Egypt, Turkey
and to a lesser extent Switzerland and West Africa. Those declines were
partly offset by substantial improvements in India, Kazakhstan, the
United States and France.
EBITDA came to €330 million, down 1.0% at constant scope and
exchange rates compared with 2017. The decline resulted from the slight
decrease in volumes, higher production costs and weaker operating
conditions in certain countries, mainly caused by events outside of the
Group’s control. Those factors were only partly offset by the overall
increase in selling prices. EBITDA margin on operational sales
fell to 22.2% in 2018 from 23.7% in 2017.
EBIT in the Cement business was down 2.7% at constant scope and
exchange rates in 2018 (down 8.3% on a reported basis), coming in at
€201 million compared with €220 million in 2017.
1.3.2 Concrete & Aggregates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ million)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
At constant scope
and exchange
rates
|
Concrete volumes (thousands of m3)
|
|
9,039
|
|
9,686
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
|
Aggregates volumes (thousands of tonnes)
|
|
|
Operational sales
|
|
1,010
|
|
1,008
|
|
+0.2%
|
|
+3.4%
|
Consolidated sales
|
|
990
|
|
988
|
|
+0.2%
|
|
+3.8%
|
EBITDA
|
|
85
|
|
65
|
|
+32.3%
|
|
+34.6%
|
EBIT
|
|
42
|
|
18
|
|
+131.8%
|
|
+130.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operational sales in the Concrete & Aggregates business was
stable on a reported basis (up 0.2%) and rose 3.4% at constant scope and
exchange rates.
That resulted from lower volumes in Concrete (down 6.7%) and Aggregates
(down 7.2%) in all regions, except for Aggregates in Senegal. Lower
volumes fell for reasons that varied between regions, but also because
of the Group’s strategy of focusing on raising selling prices and
restoring margins against a background of rising costs.
As a result of these factors, EBITDA rose 34.6% at constant scope
and exchange rates, with substantial improvements in France, Turkey,
Senegal and Switzerland, comfortably offsetting the decline in the
United States. EBITDA margin on operational sales improved to
8.5% as opposed to 6.4% in 2017.
EBIT rose very sharply to €42 million in 2017, compared with €18
million in 2017.
1.3.3 Other Products & Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ million)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
At constant scope
and exchange
rates
|
Operational sales
|
|
432
|
|
425
|
|
+1.6%
|
|
+4.6%
|
Consolidated sales
|
|
340
|
|
331
|
|
+2.8%
|
|
+4.4%
|
EBITDA
|
|
19
|
|
26
|
|
-26.6%
|
|
-24.9%
|
EBIT
|
|
6
|
|
10
|
|
-35.4%
|
|
-34.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operational sales in Other Products & Services rose 1.6% on a
reported basis and 4.6% at constant scope and exchange rates. The
improvement in business levels in France, particularly in the Transport
segment, offset lower sales in Switzerland.
EBITDA fell sharply to €19 million from €26 million in 2017, with
a slight decline in France and a steeper drop in Switzerland in the
Precast business. EBITDA margin on operational sales came in at
4.5%, down from 6.2% in 2017.
Full-year EBIT fell 34.3% at constant scope and exchange rates to
€6 million from €10 million in 2017.
2. Balance sheet and cash flow statement
At 31 December 2018, the Group had a very solid financial position.
Consolidated equity rose by €83 million in 2018 and ended the year at
€2,492 million, compared with €2,410 million at 31 December 2017. The
increase includes €67 million of after-tax disposal proceeds resulting
from the capital reduction carried out by SOPARFI, a shareholder of
Vicat SA, and a negative currency effect of €51 million.
Net debt, excluding put options and including assets consisting of
financial instruments, ended the year at €692 million, down €95 million.
On that basis, there was improvement in the Group’s gearing (from 32.7%
at end-2017 to 27.8% at end-2018) and leverage ratio (from 1.77x to
1.59x).
Given the level of the Group’s net debt, bank covenants do not pose a
threat either to the Group’s financial position or to its balance sheet
liquidity. At 31 December 2018, Vicat complied with all financial ratios
required by covenants in financing agreements.
The Group generated cash flow of €338.4 million during 2018
compared with €346.4 million during 2017, representing a decrease of
2.3% on a reported basis but an increase of 3.0% at constant scope and
exchange rates.
Vicat’s capital expenditure amounted to €188 million in 2018
compared with €187 million in 2017. Financial investments during
2018 amounted to €52 million, versus €29 million in 2017.
The Group generated free cash flow of €167 million in 2018, as opposed
to €179 million in 2017.
3. Events after 31 December 2018
3.1 Acquisition of Ciplan
Vicat announced an agreement with shareholders of Ciplan (Cimento do
Planalto) to acquire that company. Vicat now owns a 64.74% stake in
Ciplan.
This deal took place through a reserved capital increase of €295
million, which will be used to repay most of Ciplan’s existing debt.
Vicat financed the acquisition by drawing on its existing bank
facilities.
Ciplan’s net debt after the capital increase is around €75 million.
Estimated figures, not yet audited, show that Ciplan’s 2018 sales
amounted to around €140 million (around BRL605 million), with more than
2 million tonnes of cement, over 1.9 million tonnes of aggregates sold
and almost 420,000 cubic meters of concrete delivered. Selling prices
increased across all businesses. EBITDA was estimated to be around €24
million in 2018 (around BRL104 million).
This acquisition represents a further step forward in Vicat’s strategy
of selective acquisitions and geographical diversification and will
establish Vicat in a new emerging market with a strong growth outlook.
To help it capture the full potential of the Brazilian market’s
prospective growth, Vicat will be able to leverage a highly efficient
industrial asset base, high brand recognition, abundant quarry reserves
and strong competitive positions in its local markets.
3.2 First-time adoption of IFRS 16: estimated impact
The Group continued its project to implement IFRS 16 “Leases”, which has
been mandatory applicable since 1 January 2019, in order to assess its
impact on the Group’s financial statements. Vicat has put together the
necessary resources (training, project team, data collection and IT
systems) to compile an inventory of all leases concerned and quantify
the estimated impact of applying IFRS 16. The Group decided to use the
full retrospective transitional approach for the first-time adoption of
IFRS 16. The main estimated impacts, based on data collected at
end-December 2018, are presented in the Annex of the 2018 consolidated
accounts (note 6) that can be consulted on the Company’s website www.vicat.fr.
Based on data collected at end-December 2018, more than 3,000 leases
fall within the scope of IFRS 16. Vehicles account for 49% of the value
of the corresponding assets and real estate 41%.
The adoption of IFRS 16 would lead to the recognition of around €240
million of lease debt on the balance sheet at end-December 2018 (this
additional debt on leases is close to the amount mentioned below with
respect to minimum future lease payments).
The estimated impact of adopting IFRS 16 on the 2018 income statement
would have been as follows:
cancellation of around €58 million of lease expenses,
recognition of around €52 million of amortisation on usage rights,
recognition of around €9 million of interest expense on lease debt.
Pro forma 2018 financial statements integrating the full set of
impacts related to the application of IFRS 16 will be published at a
later date after they have been audited by the Group’s Statutory
Auditors.
4. Outlook
In 2019, the macroeconomic context is likely to include broadly firm
economic growth, although certain emerging-market regions will continue
to face an uncertain political and sector environment. The Group expects
strong seasonal variations in 2019. The first half is likely to suffer
from a very high base for comparison in certain regions because of:
highly favourable weather conditions in the first half of 2018,
particularly in France and Turkey;
-
the reversal of the trend in Turkey in the third quarter of 2018
following the devaluation of the Turkish lira, whereas the first part
of 2018 had been particularly buoyant in that country;
political uncertainties in Senegal and in India mainly because of
elections at the start of the year, as well, along with security
concerns in Egypt.
Finally, consumed energy prices are likely to show a further increase in
early 2019, before the situation becomes more favourable in the second
half given the recent decline in energy prices and the Group’s policy of
hedging its energy requirements.
Against this background, the Group’s main objective is to improve its
operational profitability by implementing a pro-active but balanced
commercial policy, focusing on increasing volumes sold, raising selling
prices where the competitive situation permits, and continuing its
policy of optimising production costs.
For 2019, the Group provides the following guidance concerning its
markets:
In France, the decrease in residential work permits may be
compensated by good momentum in public works, in a context of rising
prices.
In Switzerland, the macroeconomic environment is likely to
improve very slightly and the Group anticipates a gradual improvement in
volumes and selling prices in Cement, Concrete and Aggregates.
Competition in the Precast business is likely to remain tough.
In Italy, the Group’s performance should benefit from an ongoing
upturn in the macroeconomic and sector background.
In the United States, the macroeconomic and sector context should
remain favourable. The Group expects an improvement in volumes, with a
stronger increase in California than in the South-East, and a further
rise in prices.
In Turkey, the sharp deterioration in the macroeconomic and
sector environment following the devaluation of the Turkish lira in
August 2018 is likely to have an impact throughout 2019, particularly
the first half because of the very high base for comparison. The
expected increase in selling prices is likely to offset the combined
impact caused by lower volumes and higher production costs. In this
context, the Group nevertheless expects its performance in Turkey to
deteriorate sharply in 2019 as a whole.
In India, the impact of government reforms should continue,
benefiting the entire economy and the construction sector in particular.
Against that background, cement consumption should see further
substantial growth in 2019 and the competitive context is likely to
improve gradually as all market players see their utilisation rates
rise. Although selling prices may remain highly volatile, particularly
at the start of the year, they should rise sharply over the year as a
whole.
In Kazakhstan, the 2018 performance constitutes a high-basis of
comparison in a context that should nevertheless remain favourable.
In Egypt, the security situation is likely to remain highly
volatile and operating costs are expected to remain high. The steady
improvement in market conditions and the investments that the Group is
planning in order to improve its performance should take effect very
gradually, particularly in the second half of the year.
In West Africa, the construction market is expected to grow,
while the operating environment is likely to remain competitive. The
Group expects Cement volumes to rise across the region as a whole, and
selling prices to increase sharply.
In Brazil, after several years characterised by a very sharp drop
in cement consumption, the latter has stabilised gradually in the last
24 months to reach 54 million tonnes in 2018. Given recent political
developments and planned reforms, 2019 should show the first signs of a
gradual upturn.
ABOUT VICAT
The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core
divisions, Cement, Concrete & Aggregates and Other Products & Services,
which generated consolidated sales of €2,582 million in 2018. The
Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy,
the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan,
India and Brazil. Over 63% of its sales are generated outside France.
The Vicat Group is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to
1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the
Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement,
Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related
activities.
6. Vicat group - Financial data - Appendices
6.1 Definition of alternative performance
measures (APMs):
Performance at constant scope and exchange rates is used to
determine the organic growth trend in P&L items between two periods
and to compare them by eliminating the impact of exchange rate
fluctuations and changes in the scope of consolidation. It is
calculated by applying exchange rates and the scope of consolidation
from the prior period to figures for the current period.
A geographical (or a business) segment’s operational sales are
the sales posted by the geographical (or business) segment in question
less intra-region (or intra-segment) sales.
Value-added: value of production less consumption of materials
used in the production process.
Gross operating income: value-added, less staff costs, taxes
and duties (other than on income and deferred taxes) plus operating
subsidies.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization): sum of gross operating income and other income and
expenses on ongoing business.
EBIT (earnings before interest and tax): EBITDA less net
depreciation, amortization, additions to provisions and impairment
losses on ongoing business.
Cash flow: net income before net non-cash expenses (i.e.
predominantly depreciation, amortization, additions to provisions and
impairment losses, deferred taxes, gains and losses on disposals and
fair value adjustments).
Free cash flow: net operating cash flow after deducting capital
expenditure net of disposals.
-
Net debt represents gross debt (consisting of the outstanding
amount of borrowings from investors and credit institutions, residual
financial liabilities under finance leases, any other borrowings and
financial liabilities excluding options to sell and bank overdrafts),
net of cash and cash equivalents, including remeasured hedging
derivatives and debt.
Gearing is a ratio reflecting a company’s financial structure
calculated as net debt/consolidated equity.
-
Leverage is a ratio reflecting a company’s profitability, which
calculated as net debt/consolidated EBITDA.
6.2 Breakdown of 2018 operational sales by
geographical region and business:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(€ million)
|
|
Cement
|
|
Concrete &
Aggregates
|
|
Other
Products &
Services
|
|
Inter-segment
eliminations
|
|
Consolidated
sales
|
France
|
|
379
|
|
479
|
|
281
|
|
-189
|
|
950
|
Europe (excluding France)
|
|
153
|
|
158
|
|
125
|
|
-46
|
|
390
|
United States
|
|
217
|
|
248
|
|
0
|
|
-62
|
|
404
|
Asia
|
|
514
|
|
73
|
|
26
|
|
-48
|
|
564
|
Africa and Middle East
|
|
222
|
|
51
|
|
0
|
|
-0,2
|
|
274
|
Operational sales
|
|
1,486
|
|
1,010
|
|
432
|
|
-345
|
|
2,582
|
Inter-segment eliminations
|
|
-233
|
|
-20
|
|
-92
|
|
345
|
|
|
Consolidated sales
|
|
1,252
|
|
990
|
|
340
|
|
0
|
|
2,582
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.3 2018 full year consolidated financial
statements approved by the Board of Directors on 15 February 2019 :
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
NON CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
3
|
|
1 006 753
|
|
1 006 987
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
4
|
|
118 316
|
|
117 959
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
5
|
|
1 806 040
|
|
1 837 759
|
Investment properties
|
|
7
|
|
15 491
|
|
16 240
|
Investments in associated companies
|
|
8
|
|
53 044
|
|
40 696
|
Deferred tax assets (1)
|
|
25
|
|
89 546
|
|
95 633
|
Receivables and other non current financial assets
|
|
9
|
|
152 831
|
|
77 557
|
Total non current assets
|
|
|
|
3 242 021
|
|
3 192 831
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories and work in progress
|
|
10
|
|
385 133
|
|
351 303
|
Trade and other accounts
|
|
11
|
|
407 085
|
|
408 092
|
Current tax assets
|
|
|
|
42 215
|
|
45 001
|
Other receivables
|
|
11
|
|
142 804
|
|
174 251
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
12
|
|
314 633
|
|
265 364
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
1 291 870
|
|
1 244 011
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
|
4 533 891
|
|
4 436 842
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
13
|
|
179 600
|
|
179 600
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
|
|
11 207
|
|
11 207
|
Consolidated reserves
|
|
|
|
2 080 131
|
|
1 985 313
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
2 270 938
|
|
2 176 120
|
Minority interests
|
|
|
|
221 500
|
|
233 442
|
Shareholders' equity and minority interests
|
|
|
|
2 492 438
|
|
2 409 562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions for pensions and other post employment benefits
|
|
14
|
|
118 344
|
|
115 084
|
Other provisions (1)
|
|
15
|
|
70 757
|
|
70 703
|
Financial debts and put options
|
|
16
|
|
882 344
|
|
928 403
|
Deferred tax liabilities (1)
|
|
25
|
|
181 602
|
|
182 441
|
Other non current liabilities
|
|
|
|
5 275
|
|
1 398
|
Total non current liabilities
|
|
|
|
1 258 322
|
|
1 298 029
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions
|
|
15
|
|
9 604
|
|
8 738
|
Financial debts and put options at less than one year
|
|
16
|
|
153 561
|
|
138 499
|
Trade and other accounts payable
|
|
|
|
359 194
|
|
328 450
|
Current taxes payable
|
|
|
|
38 273
|
|
41 188
|
Other liabilities
|
|
18
|
|
222 499
|
|
212 376
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
783 131
|
|
729 251
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
2 041 453
|
|
2 027 280
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
4 533 891
|
|
4 436 842
(1) Restated : see notes 1.1 and 15 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
19
|
|
2 582 465
|
|
2 563 464
|
Goods and services purchased
|
|
|
|
(1 702 660)
|
|
(1 660 025)
|
Added value
|
|
1.22
|
|
879 805
|
|
903 439
|
Personnel costs
|
|
20
|
|
(428 963)
|
|
(423 993)
|
Taxes
|
|
|
|
(59 431)
|
|
(58 709)
|
Gross operating income
|
|
1.22 & 23
|
|
391 411
|
|
420 737
|
Depreciation, amortization and provisions
|
|
21
|
|
(184 094)
|
|
(200 568)
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
22
|
|
35 698
|
|
11 423
|
Operating income
|
|
23
|
|
243 015
|
|
231 592
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
|
24
|
|
(20 587)
|
|
(27 665)
|
Other financial income
|
|
24
|
|
20 024
|
|
15 792
|
Other financial expenses
|
|
24
|
|
(18 708)
|
|
(16 321)
|
Net financial income (expense)
|
|
24
|
|
(19 271)
|
|
(28 194)
|
Earnings from associated companies
|
|
8
|
|
3 737
|
|
5 653
|
Profit (loss) before tax
|
|
|
|
227 481
|
|
209 051
|
Income tax
|
|
25
|
|
(66 657)
|
|
(53 200)
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
|
|
160 824
|
|
155 851
|
Portion attributable to minority interests
|
|
|
|
9 729
|
|
13 670
|
Portion attributable to the Group
|
|
|
|
151 095
|
|
142 181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
1.22 & 23
|
|
434 516
|
|
444 170
|
EBIT
|
|
1.22 & 23
|
|
249 238
|
|
247 150
|
Cash flow from operations
|
|
1.22
|
|
338 442
|
|
346 432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (in euros)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted Group share of net earnings per share
|
|
13
|
|
3,37
|
|
3,17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
160 824
|
|
155 851
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items not recycled to profit or loss :
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurement of the net defined benefit liability
|
|
6 289
|
|
25 685
|
Tax on non-recycled items
|
|
(1 613)
|
|
(6 421)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items recycled to profit or loss :
|
|
|
|
|
Net income from change in translation differences
|
|
(60 928)
|
|
(194 260)
|
Cash flow hedge instruments
|
|
759
|
|
(2 346)
|
Tax on recycled items
|
|
(197)
|
|
841
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (after tax)
|
|
(55 690)
|
|
(176 501)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
105 134
|
|
(20 650)
|
Portion attributable to minority interests
|
|
(2 500)
|
|
(7 771)
|
Portion attributable to the Group
|
|
107 634
|
|
(12 879)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
Notes
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
|
|
160 824
|
|
155 851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from associated companies
|
|
|
|
(3 737)
|
|
(5 653)
|
Dividends received from associated companies
|
|
|
|
2 492
|
|
1 292
|
Elimination of non cash and non operating items :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- depreciation, amortization and provisions
|
|
|
|
181 690
|
|
200 831
|
- deferred taxes
|
|
|
|
5 510
|
|
(2 092)
|
- net (gain) loss from disposal of assets
|
|
|
|
(8 582)
|
|
(3 450)
|
- unrealized fair value gains and losses
|
|
|
|
353
|
|
(1 671)
|
- other
|
|
|
|
(108)
|
|
1 324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
1.22
|
|
338 442
|
|
346 432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in working capital requirement
|
|
|
|
(5 394)
|
|
(3 434)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activities (1)
|
|
27
|
|
333 048
|
|
342 998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outflows linked to acquisitions of non-current assets :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
(180 224)
|
|
(179 474)
|
- financial investments
|
|
|
|
(28 469)
|
|
(12 324)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inflows linked to disposals of non-current assets :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
14 049
|
|
15 529
|
- financial investments
|
|
|
|
3 939
|
|
4 126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of changes in consolidation scope
|
|
|
|
(22 686)
|
|
(14 852)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
|
28
|
|
(213 391)
|
|
(186 995)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paids
|
|
|
|
(72 976)
|
|
(69 890)
|
Increases in capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4 665)
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
|
|
114 838
|
|
147 586
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
|
|
|
(177 794)
|
|
(242 723)
|
Acquisitions of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
(927)
|
|
(5 480)
|
Disposals or allocations of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
68 876
|
|
46 634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
(67 983)
|
|
(128 538)
|
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
|
|
|
|
(9 766)
|
|
(16 315)
|
Change in cah position
|
|
|
|
41 908
|
|
11 150
|
Net cash and cash equivalents - opening balance
|
|
29
|
|
220 058
|
|
208 909
|
Net cash and cash equivalents - closing balance
|
|
29
|
|
261 969
|
|
220 058
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Including cash flows from income taxes € (56,948) thousand in 2018
and € (47,299) thousand in 2017.
|
|
|
Including cash flows from interests paid and received € (18,492)
thousand euros in 2018 and € (22,954) thousand in 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
|
Capital
|
|
Additional
paid in
capital
|
|
Treasury
shares
|
|
Consolidated
reserves
|
|
Translation
reserves
|
|
Share-
holders'
equity
|
|
Minority
interests
|
|
Total share-
holders'
equity and
minority
interests
|
At January 1, 2017
|
|
179 600
|
|
11 207
|
|
(63 609)
|
|
2 275 851
|
|
(189 929)
|
|
2 213 120
|
|
257 054
|
|
2 470 174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
142 181
|
|
|
|
142 181
|
|
13 670
|
|
155 851
|
Other comprehensive income (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 355
|
|
(170 415)
|
|
(155 060)
|
|
(21 441)
|
|
(176 501)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157 536
|
|
(170 415)
|
|
(12 879)
|
|
(7 771)
|
|
(20 650)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(66 341)
|
|
|
|
(66 341)
|
|
(7 742)
|
|
(74 083)
|
Net change in treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 895
|
|
(496)
|
|
|
|
2 399
|
|
|
|
2 399
|
Changes in consolidation scope and additional acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2 511)
|
|
|
|
(2 511)
|
|
(633)
|
|
(3 144)
|
Increase in share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 830
|
|
|
|
2 830
|
|
(7 539)
|
|
(4 709)
|
Other changes (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39 502
|
|
|
|
39 502
|
|
73
|
|
39 575
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At December 31, 2017
|
|
179 600
|
|
11 207
|
|
(60 714)
|
|
2 406 371
|
|
(360 344)
|
|
2 176 120
|
|
233 442
|
|
2 409 562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
151 095
|
|
|
|
151 095
|
|
9 729
|
|
160 824
|
Other comprehensive income (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3 888)
|
|
(39 573)
|
|
(43 461)
|
|
(12 229)
|
|
(55 690)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
147 207
|
|
(39 573)
|
|
107 634
|
|
(2 500)
|
|
105 134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paids
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(66 180)
|
|
|
|
(66 180)
|
|
(6 765)
|
|
(72 945)
|
Net change in treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 570
|
|
(3 397)
|
|
|
|
1 173
|
|
|
|
1 173
|
Changes in consolidation scope and additional acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10 880)
|
|
|
|
(10 880)
|
|
(4 806)
|
|
(15 686)
|
Other changes (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63 071
|
|
|
|
63 071
|
|
2 129
|
|
65 200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At December 31, 2018
|
|
179 600
|
|
11 207
|
|
(56 144)
|
|
2 536 192
|
|
(399 917)
|
|
2 270 938
|
|
221 500
|
|
2 492 438
|
(1) : Other comprehensive income includes mainly cumulative
conversion differences from end 2003 as at end December 2018. To
recap, applying the option offered by IFRS 1, the conversion
differences accumulated before the transition date to IFRS were
reclassified by allocating them to retained earnings as at that date.
|
(2) Mainly including the refund of € 38.9 million as a result of
claims relating to the tax treatment of the capital gain on disposal
of Soparfi securities, in 2014, by group subsidiaries (see note 2)
|
(3) Mainly including the payment, net of taxes, of € 67 million as
part of the Soparfi capital reduction (see note 2)
|
Group translation reserves at December 31, 2018 and 2017 are broken down
by currency as follows (in thousands of euros) :
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
US Dollar :
|
|
36 195
|
|
19 329
|
Swiss franc :
|
|
178 162
|
|
156 953
|
Turkish new lira :
|
|
(255 638)
|
|
(215 010)
|
Egyptian pound :
|
|
(127 180)
|
|
(126 542)
|
Kazakh tengue :
|
|
(83 317)
|
|
(73 097)
|
Mauritanian ouguiya:
|
|
(7 399)
|
|
(7 495)
|
Indian rupee :
|
|
(140 740)
|
|
(114 482)
|
|
|
(399 917)
|
|
(360 344)
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005773/en/