Vice Admiral Benedict Joins SPA Board of Directors

0
09/25/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., (SPA) is pleased to welcome Vice Admiral Terry Benedict (USN, Ret.) to the SPA Board of Directors.  VADM Benedict spent more than 40 years in the United States Navy, retiring as the Director, Strategic Systems Programs (SSP).

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Systems Planning and Analysis)

As the SSP Director, VADM Benedict was responsible for all aspects of the Navy's Strategic Weapon System, to include design, development, production, operational support, safety and security.  He also was accountable for overall program technical and cost performance, as well as providing recommendations to senior Navy, Office of the Secretary of Defense and Congressional leadership.  Prior to SSP, he was the Program Executive Officer—Integrated Warfare Systems, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (research, development and acquisition), responsible for all surface ship warfare systems including combat systems, radars, Electronic Warfare, missiles, guns, command & control, navigation and training systems.

"SPA built a strong partnership with VADM Benedict during his time as the SSP director.  We look forward to the tremendous value he will bring as a strategic advisor, and how his skills and experience will complement our current board members," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA CEO and President.

VADM Benedict is a 1982 graduate of the United States Naval Academy.  He also holds a Master of Science in Engineering Science from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.  He is a graduate of the Advanced Program Management Course at the Defense Acquisition University, the Executive Leadership Course at Carnegie Mellon, and is a certified project management professional.

Since his retirement in 2018, VADM Benedict has worked as the Chief Operating Officer for Blue Origin, an organization focused on developing ground-breaking spaceflight systems.  He also serves on the Board of Directors for Draper, an engineering innovation company and is a member of the National Academies Space Technology Industry-Government-University Roundtable.

About SPA:  Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives.  SPA's distinguished reputation for over 45 years is based on high caliber work supporting national security and national defense customers.  For more information about SPA, please visit www.spa.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vice-admiral-benedict-joins-spa-board-of-directors-300925482.html

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
