Vice President Pence and Secretary Azar Add Key Administration Officials to the Coronavirus Task Force

03/01/2020 | 02:03pm EST

Today, Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced the addition of the following individuals to the President's Coronavirus Task Force:

Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs

Kelvin Droegemeier, Director of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Last week, the Vice President announced the addition of Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, and Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx to the task force. Additional members can be found here.

President of the United States published this content on 01 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2020 19:02:07 UTC
