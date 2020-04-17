Vice-premier stresses grain, hog production

CHANGSHA - Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua has called for solid efforts to stabilize grain output and restore hog production in order to secure food supply.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to the provinces of Guangdong and Hunan from April 14 to 17.

He inspected spring plowing and hog production in the two provinces, both of which are major producers of rice and hog in China, and talked with farmers, heads of rural cooperatives and entrepreneurs.

Calling for all-out efforts in agricultural production faced with the challenge of COVID-19, he stressed measures to stabilize and strive to increase sown area of grain, expedite spring plowing, ensure the supply of agricultural materials and strengthen pest control.

More work should be done to secure the supply of pork, he said, emphasizing efforts to accelerate the resumption of hog production, enhance prevention and control of African swine fever continuously and facilitate production of new capacity.