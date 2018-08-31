Vicente Gonzalez : Congressman Gonzalez Invites U.S. Trade Representative to Engage Latino Lawmakers

WASHINGTON - Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) today sent a letter with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) inviting U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer to discuss the administration's trade policy.

'International markets are key to the economic success of small, medium, and minority-owned businesses,' Congressman Gonzalez said. 'Latino communities thrive when we have a seat at the table and productive working relationships with our neighbors in North, Central, and South America as well as our friends overseas. I look forward to welcoming Ambassador Lighthizer to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and advocating for a trade policy that opens doors for Hispanics and prioritizes American competitiveness and prosperity.'

'Small businesses are directly affected by our nation's trade relations with the rest of the world,' Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez (NY-07), Ranking Democrat, House Committee on Small Business said. 'Many small firms' suppliers are located abroad and entrepreneurs are increasingly exporting products to secure new customers and create jobs here at home. It's therefore vital we examine how the Trump Administration's trade policies are affecting the small business sector.'

Read the full letter below:

August 31, 2018

The Honorable Robert E. Lighthizer

United States Trade Representative

Office of the United States Trade Representative

600 17th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20508

Dear Ambassador Lighthizer,

We write to invite you to meet with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) regarding the administration's trade policy. We are particularly interested in discussing your outlook for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), recent tariffs, and their effects on the business owners, families, farmers, and workers we proudly represent, as well as future plans for free trade agreements.

Like you, we are committed to developing and supporting policies that will best promote American prosperity and leadership on the international stage. However, we are concerned that current policies neither reflect nor achieve these shared aspirations for our fellow Americans, particularly for Hispanics. President Trump's tariffs are already taking a serious toll on businesses small and large in urban and rural areas, and could raise prices for consumers. Our country is experiencing blowback in the form of retaliation tariffs on a variety of agricultural and manufactured products, including soybeans, beef, pork, and chicken. Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture will soon begin authorizing up to $12 billion in short-term relief for affected producers, we need a long-term plan to recapture market access, mend fences, and keep rural America in business.

In that same vein, we worry that the current tariffs could have lasting effects on some of our most important strategic and historic alliances. The President cited Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows the U.S. to impose tariffs on foreign countries if they 'threaten to impair the national security'. This has alarmed Mexico and Canada, two close allies. It remains difficult for most to argue in good faith that importing steel and aluminum from our two close allies could reasonably impair U.S. national security. Similarly, while there has been recent progress on U.S.-Mexico trade, remaining uncertainty surrounding the timeline for and content of a final NAFTA package, in addition to the participation of Canada, continues to give many community and business leaders pause.

This administration's approach to world markets significantly impacts the ability of small, medium-sized, and minority-owned businesses to operate in global markets, and can help or hurt Latino communities as well as our relationships in Latin America and beyond. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, it is now more essential than ever that we give American businesses and workers the tools they need to compete in the global marketplace. Whether it is dedicated entrepreneurs or small business owners, we owe all those striving to achieve the American Dream access to the markets and resources they need to survive - and thrive.

We appreciate your attention to this request and look forward to meeting with you to discuss these challenges, your plans to address them, and potential opportunities to move forward in the best interests of our constituents. To confirm your availability, please contact CHC Executive Director Alma Acosta at alma.acosta@mail.house.gov.

Sincerely,

Vicente Gonzalez

Member of Congress

