Vicente Gonzalez : Congressman Gonzalez Joins Bipartisan Letter Calling for FERC to Continue Critical Natural Gas and LNG Projects Despite Calls for a Moratorium

WASHINGTON - Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15), Bill Flores (TX-17), Bill Johnson (OH-06), Jim Costa (CA-16), and Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) wrote to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Neil Chatterjee urging the commission to continue processing, reviewing, and accepting critical natural gas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects and reject calls for a moratorium on the approval and construction of new projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Keeping our energy sector up and running is essential for American energy security,' said Congressman Gonzalez. 'These infrastructure projects are critical to providing households, hospitals, and businesses the energy they need especially during this crisis. It is my hope that Chairman Chatterjee will continue to review and approve these critical energy infrastructure proposals and guarantee continued public engagement in the process.'

In their bipartisan letter, the members highlight the essential role that FERC plays to ensure people across the country, including those abiding by stay-at-home orders, hospitals, and essential businesses, have access to affordable and reliable energy.

'Even in uncertain times, we know that American prosperity and energy security are intrinsically linked, and that is why the energy sector is critical to our current response and will be a key component of our recovery. To this end, the maintenance and development of critical energy infrastructure - such as natural gas pipelines and liquified natural gas (LNG) export facilities - is vital to the nation's safety, prosperity and well-being,' the members wrote.

They continue: '… a moratorium is both unnecessary and detrimental to the nation's energy security. During this period, FERC should move forward, as health and safety constraints may allow, with all applications for review of natural gas intrastate pipelines and LNG facilities while embracing new forms of public engagement. Despite the circumstances, public engagement in FERC proceedings remains a critical component in the infrastructure approval process and should proceed unimpeded.'

Congressman Gonzalez is the Chair of the Oil and Gas Caucus. Congresswoman Fletcher and Congressmen Flores, Johnson, and Costa are all Co-Chairs of the Natural Gas Caucus.

You can read the full text of the letter here.