Vicente Gonzalez : Congressman Gonzalez Leads Push for Financial Literacy Education Commission Emergency Response Act

03/25/2020 | 12:18am EDT

WASHINGTON - Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to direct the Financial Literacy and Education Commission, under the U.S. Department of the Treasury, to collect a list of financial tools to help consumers recover from financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congressman Gonzalez introduced this bill for the ease of consumers and to provide Americans resources in plain-language to understand and use the programs that are being rolled out.

'One common theme I am hearing from constituents and stakeholders is that the resources we give to Americans should be easy to access, understandable, and trustworthy,' and said Congressman Gonzalez. 'We need clear, verifiable information to dispel any misinformation that may have been caused because of the pandemic. This bill is designed to create a one-stop shop for Americans to learn about all of the financial options that their government has presented them.'

More information on the Financial Literacy and Education Commission can found here.

Full text of the legislation can be found here.

###

Vicente Gonzalez published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 04:17:02 UTC
