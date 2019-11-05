Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vico International : Announcements and Notices -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 03:35am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vico International Holdings Limited

域 高 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1621)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Vico International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Monday, 18 November 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Vico International Holdings Limited

Hui Pui Sing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Hui Pui Sing, Ms. Tong Man Wah, Mr. Hui Yip Ho Eric, Ms. Hui Wing Man Rebecca and Mr. Kong Man Ho, the non-executive director is Mr. Wong Chun Man and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chan Ching Sum, Mr. Tse Yung Hoi and Mr. Leung Ho Chi.

Disclaimer

Vico International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 08:34:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:05aBALFOUR BEATTY : Ground Engineering lays new foundations with appointment of Jane Towse-Laval
PU
04:05aCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : announces the launch of a bond tender offer
PU
04:05aF SECURE OYJ : Secure garners “superior technical skills” recognition in recent industry evaluation report
PU
04:05aLINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:05aGREEN VILLAGE : the first Geneva property development with the “One Planet Living” label
TE
04:02aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : promotes Nathalie Marcotte president of process automation business
AQ
04:01aCUBIC : to Address the Evolution of Transportation at Highways UK 2019
BU
04:01aALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS : Appoints New Chair and Chief Executive Officer
PR
04:01aENGITIX : Receives a Golden Ticket to LabCentral from Takeda to Advance Fibrosis and Solid Tumour Research
BU
04:01aMOBILEIRON : Recognized as A Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm in Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers Evaluation
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
3PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..
4Oil edges lower after gains driven by trade optimism
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : reports 3.9% rise in sales, names Esperdy chairman

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group