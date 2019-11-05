Vico International : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vico International Holdings Limited

域 高 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1621)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Vico International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Monday, 18 November 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

Vico International Holdings Limited

Hui Pui Sing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Hui Pui Sing, Ms. Tong Man Wah, Mr. Hui Yip Ho Eric, Ms. Hui Wing Man Rebecca and Mr. Kong Man Ho, the non-executive director is Mr. Wong Chun Man and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Chan Ching Sum, Mr. Tse Yung Hoi and Mr. Leung Ho Chi.